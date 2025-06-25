Trump mocks Democrats' election losses while warning about AOC and Crockett's radical influence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Wednesday playfully advised the Democratic Party to nominate Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two of his fiercest critics, to bring them back into "play."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump lamented the party's loss in the 2024 presidential election.

"After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!" he wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez and Crockett have heavily criticized Trump for his immigration and economic policies, as well as this past weekend's U.S. strikes against Iran. Ocasio-Cortez has said Trump should be impeached for not seeking congressional approval for the military operation.

In a separate post, Trump called out Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old New York state assembly member who topped former three-term New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday.

Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, was endorsed by Ocasio-Cortez.

"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line," Trump wrote. "Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor."

Mamdani has proposed a number of progressive policies, including the elimination of bus fares across New York City, making City University of New York tuition-free, freezing rents on municipal housing, and providing "free childcare" for children up to age 5. His campaign was energized by endorsements from Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, two leading voices of the progressive movement, which galvanized young voters.

"We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," Trump said. "He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"