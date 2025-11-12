Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump makes formal request to Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu

Netanyahu is facing bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in three corruption cases

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning made a formal request to Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption and fraud charges.

Trump asked Herzog to consider fully pardoning Netanyahu in a letter that Herzog’s office shared. Trump wrote that Netanyahu has been a "formidable and decisive" leader for Israel in a time of war and has led Israel "into a time of peace."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has stood tall for Israel in the face of strong adversaries and long odds, and his attention cannot be unnecessarily diverted," reads the letter.

Trump wrote that while he "absolutely" respects the independence of the Israeli judicial system, he believes the case against Netanyahu is a "political, unjustified prosecution."

INSIDE TRUMP’S ULTIMATUM THAT FORCED NETANYAHU TO THE TABLE: ‘YOU CAN’T FIGHT THE WORLD’

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose for a photo

President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before he boards Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, near Tel Aviv, as Israel's President Isaac Herzog, left, watches. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Netanyahu is currently standing trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases. The trial, which began in 2020, marked the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister testified as a criminal defendant.

Trump wrote that "it is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and ending that lawfare once and for all."

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House for a meeting on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

NYC LAWMAKER DARES MAMDANI TO MAKE GOOD ON 'PIPE DREAM' PLEDGE BY INVITING NETANYAHU

Herzog declined to take a position on the matter, with his office issuing its own statement that a presidential pardon request must go through the proper channels, which includes the person who wants a pardon making a formal request. 

Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, addresses joint session of Congress

Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The statement said that Herzog holds Trump in the "highest regard" and "continues to express his deep appreciation" for Trump’s support of Israel and his "tremendous" role in the return of hostages from Gaza.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump previously urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu during a speech in the Israeli Knesset last month.

Fox News’ Yonat Friling contributed to this report.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue