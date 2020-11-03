Trump makes Election Day appearance on 'Fox & Friends'

President Trump is appearing on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning, addressing viewers in a final push as Americans go to the polls on Election Day.

Trump has tirelessly campaigned in the final stretch leading up to November 3, often holding multiple rallies in the same day.

This year is expected to see a record turnout of voters, as nearly 100 million people have already cast their ballots early. Despite this, it is entirely possible that the country will not have a result when polls close Tuesday night, as several key battleground states are allowing mailed ballots to be counted as they continue to be delivered over the next several days.

President Trump has expressed frustration over this, and has repeatedly claimed that Americans should be able to know the result of their election on Election Day. It had been reported that if he holds a clear lead based on Tuesday night's returns, he would declare victory, but he refuted that, stating that it was a "false report."