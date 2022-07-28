Trump will lose RNC funding for legal bills if he announces 2024 candidacy: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Republican National Convention would stop paying for former President Donald Trump's legal expenses if he announces he's running for president in 2024, according to a Thursday report.

The RNC is currently bankrolling several legal cases for Trump, including personal lawsuits and government investigations into him. That flow of cash would end once he announces his candidacy for president in 2024, according to ABC News. Some see the move as an incentive for Trump to delay announcing his candidacy at least until after the 2022 midterm elections, which Republicans are already poised to win.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has previously stated that the Republican Party cannot be biased in favor of any one candidate in the party's presidential primary.

"The party has to stay neutral," McDaniel said in January. "I'm not telling anybody to run or not to run in 2024."

TED CRUZ SAYS TRUMP ANNOUNCING 2024 RUN WOULD ‘SIGNIFICANTLY' CLEAR GOP FIELD

TRUMP TOUTS GROWING GOP IN CALL WITH TPUSA ACTIVISTS, SAYS HISPANICS ‘CASCADING’ INTO REPUBLICAN PARTY

Top-level members of the Republican Party have encouraged Trump to delay announcing his candidacy until after the midterms. Many read that as Republicans fearing that a Trump announcement upsetting the status quo of voters focused on inflation, gas prices and President Joe Biden's low approval rating.

"My point to him has always been, 'Let's go win '22,'" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday of his conversations with Trump, adding that he encouraged Trump to hold off on an announcement.

Trump stated earlier in July that he as already made up his mind on whether to run, and that the main decision is now whether he will announce before or after the midterms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The RNC has already paid nearly $2 million in legal fees for the former president.