Pelosi hopes she can repair relationship with Bidens, admits she still hasn't spoken to them

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appeared to defend her role in Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 race as she conceded she still has not spoken to the former president and former first lady Jill Biden.

Biden made history last July by bowing out from the presidential race after weeks of defections from Democratic lawmakers who implored him to withdraw following a disastrous debate performance against now-President Donald Trump. Pelosi was seen as a major force behind the Democratic pressure campaign to get the president to drop out of the race. Since then, the relationship between the Bidens and Pelosi has been reportedly frosty.

On Thursday, MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell asked Pelosi about Biden's insistence, even in the final days of his presidency, that he still could have beaten Trump if he had not been pressured to step down.

"Well, all I know is that we won a seat in the house. We did not lose any seats," Pelosi argued. "You know, people were like, ‘Oh, the Democrats lost!' No, we did not. I think it would have been quite different with President Biden at the top of the ticket."

Mitchell then noted how Jill Biden said she was "disappointed" in Pelosi’s actions in an interview with the Washington Post. In late January, Jill Biden told the Post that Pelosi’s actions had "been on my mind a lot lately," noting, "We were friends for 50 years. It was disappointing."

Mitchell asked Pelosi, "Is there any way to patch that up? Have you spoken to her?"

"Well, I certainly hope so," Pelosi replied. "No, I haven’t [spoken to Jill Biden], but the fact is that we’re all on a mission for the American people, for the American people, for America’s working families."

Pelosi then appeared to suggest to the news host that politics can be like maintaining a marriage for the sake of one’s children.

"My whole passion about being in politics is for the children. So what is it that we’re doing for the children?" the Speaker Emerita said. "I think that it would have been important for the children to not have Donald Trump be president of the United States, and that is – I would take every step necessary to make sure that didn’t happen. But it did. And now we have to deal with it."

Pelosi predicted prospects for the Democrats will brighten as the party begins preparing for the midterms in 2026.

"In about 6 or 7 months, you’re going to see such a change," she said. "By the time we start our campaigns in this fall for next fall, you’re going to see a very different picture about the Democrats vis-a-vis Donald Trump."