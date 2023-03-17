Trump Jr. accuses Biden of using TiKTok as scapegoat to distract from family's ties to China

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. accused President Biden Friday of using TikTok as a scapegoat to distract from the Biden family’s financial ties to Chinese companies and told Fox News Digital that if the Trump family were involved in similar ventures, there would be "wall-to-wall coverage claiming corruption."

Trump Jr. spoke after it was revealed members of the Biden family received more than $1 million in payments from accounts related to Hunter Biden’s business associate Rob Walker and their Chinese business ventures in 2017.

"Biden is getting smoked by China everywhere that matters, and now we find out that Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden and no-telling-what-other Bidens got over $1 million from some supposed Chinese business ventures," Trump Jr. told Fox News Digital. "So, his handlers are like, ‘We’ve got to come up with a way to seem like we’re tough on China. Oh, we’ve got it, sir. There’s an app where kids record dances; we should ban it.’"

Trump Jr. said he is "all for making sure China isn’t influencing Americans and stealing our data," adding the U.S. should "go hardcore on the TikTok regulations."

"But I can’t take Biden seriously when they’re not even going to address the same issues with all the other social media apps that let data flow through China," he said. "It’s a fake tough guy act."

Trump Jr. was referring to reports the Biden administration has demanded that TikTok’s Chinese owners sell their stakes in the video-sharing platform or face a possible U.S. ban.

The House Oversight Committee reviewed subpoenaed Bank of America records and found this week that "at least three family members" received lucrative payments from a bank account belonging to Hunter Biden’s business associate, Rob Walker, weeks after he received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company, State Energy HK Limited.

"Imagine if we tried to pull something like this," Trump Jr. said, referring to his family. "It’d be wall-to-wall coverage claiming corruption."

According to the House Oversight Committee, President Biden’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden’s son Beau who later was romantically involved with Hunter, received a payment from Walker’s account — Robinson Walker, LLC — in March 2017 totaling $25,000.

A bank account identified as belonging to an unknown "Biden" also received $70,000 from Robinson Walker, LLC between March 2017 and May 2017.

An account labeled "Owasco P.C.," which belonged to Hunter Biden, received $500,000 between March and May 2017.

An account labeled "JBBSR INC," which belonged to James Biden, received $360,000 between March and May 2017.

An account labeled "First Clearing, LLC" also received $100,000. Fox News Digital has confirmed that account belongs to Hunter Biden.

"Meanwhile, they’re getting millions funneled to them, and they’re holding back ’10% for the big guy’ here and there, but the rest of the media couldn’t be bothered," Trump Jr. said. "‘Nothing to see here folks.’"

Trump Jr. was referring to emails exchanged between Hunter Biden and his business associates discussing "renumeration packages" for those involved in a joint venture with a separate Chinese Energy Company called CEFC.

The email, obtained by Fox News Digital in October 2020, included a note that "Hunter [Biden] has some office expectations he will elaborate."

A proposed equity split referenced "20" for "H" and "10 held by H for the big guy?" with no further details. Hunter Biden’s former business associate Tony Bobulinski has repeatedly said the phrase "big guy" referred to Joe Biden.

Biden has repeatedly denied being involved in his son’s business ventures.

Hunter Biden confirmed the investigation into his "tax affairs" in December 2020 after his father was elected president. The investigation is ongoing and led by Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a company based in Beijing. U.S. officials and lawmakers have warned the Chinese Communist Party could compel the company to turn over American users’ data or expose them to propaganda.

TikTok and ByteDance are under investigation by the Treasury Department's Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which evaluates national security risks associated with foreign-owned companies operating in the U.S. or foreign investments in American companies.

The Justice Department is also reportedly investigating TikTok for spying on Americans. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on reports of an investigation.