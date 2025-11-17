Trump jokes he’s first former McDonald’s fry cook to become president, hailing the chain’s spirit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Monday that he was the first former McDonald’s fry cook to become president — a 30-minute shift, he joked, that lasted "longer than Kamala’s."

Speaking at the McDonald’s Impact Summit 2025 in Washington, D.C., Trump used his fast-food experience to connect with franchisees and reinforce a theme he introduced on the campaign trail last fall — that his humor and work ethic set him apart from former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The president told the crowd his short stint behind the fryer gave him bragging rights as the only commander in chief to have worn an apron under the golden arches. He also thanked the McDonald’s employee who verified that Harris never worked there.

"I’m honored to stand before you as the very first former McDonald’s fry cook ever to become President of the United States," Trump said. "And I actually was there for about 30 minutes, and that was 30 minutes longer than Kamala was there, despite her job at McDonald’s. That didn’t work out too well."

The joke carried over from an October 2024 campaign stop in Pennsylvania, where Trump put on a McDonald’s apron and worked the fryer while cameras rolled. He used the visit to rib Harris and highlight what he called his connection to working Americans.

He entered the restaurant to cheers, greeting employees and supporters as he grabbed a spatula and headed for the fry station.

"Hello, everybody. It’s my first day at McDonald’s — I’m looking for a job," Trump said as he shook hands with the owner. "I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald’s."

He handed out fries, took drive-thru orders and talked with reporters about wages and what he called his lifelong wish to flip fries under the golden arches. He also wished Harris a happy birthday while tossing another jab her way.

At the Impact Summit, Trump praised McDonald’s as a symbol of affordability and American success, calling himself one of the company’s most loyal customers and noting that his planes were stocked with burgers and fries instead of expensive catering.

He credited the chain’s global reach and value meals as proof of American innovation, saying McDonald’s had done more than most corporations to support workers and keep prices steady for families.

"I’m also one of your all-time most loyal customers," Trump said. "Other politicians fly around on campaign planes stocked with expensive catering. When Trump Force One — prior to ascending to Air Force One — flew during the campaign, we served only McDonald’s almost every time. On occasion we couldn’t find one, which is pretty hard to believe, but we really did. You fed us very well, and I even got Bobby Kennedy to eat a Big Mac. He told me he loved it."

Trump tied his praise for McDonald’s to his broader argument that the economy had rebounded and prices were easing. He said McDonald’s was helping lower costs for consumers while keeping jobs in the U.S.

"In the past six months, the price of breakfast items has fallen 14%," Trump said. "Bread prices are down, dairy prices are down, and the price of eggs has declined 86% since March. I want to give a very special thanks to McDonald’s for slashing prices for the most popular items. We’re getting prices down for this country, and there’s no better leader or advocate than McDonald’s."

He closed by urging franchise owners to stay focused on quality and affordability, calling McDonald’s a "cornerstone of the American dream."

"From the cashier starting her first job, to a franchisee opening his first location, to the young family in a drive-thru line — that’s the American dream," Trump said. "I made the French fries, and the response was love."

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report.