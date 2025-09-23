Trump draws laughs from world leaders moments into UN speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump drew laughs from world leaders within moments of taking the stage at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Trump joked about a broken escalator in the UN building as well as the broken teleprompters right in front of him.

"Thank you very much, I very much appreciate it," he said to the applause as he took the stage.

"And I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter because the teleprompter is not working," he said as the leaders laughed.

"I feel very happy to be up here with you nevertheless, and that way you speak more from the heart. I can only say that whoever's operating this teleprompter is in big trouble," he added, drawing more laughter.

Trump again drew laughs later on by recounting his dissatisfaction with the UN's assistance in global conflicts.

"I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of these countries and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalizing the deal," Trump said. "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle."

"If the first lady wasn't in great shape she would've fallen. But she's in great shape, we're both in good shape. We both stood," he added, drawing more laughter.

"These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," he said.

Throughout his speech, Trump hailed efforts for peace and warned European nations against continuing to tolerate illegal immigration. Trump also blasted the global climate change agenda as a "con job."