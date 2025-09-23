Expand / Collapse search
Trump draws laughs from world leaders moments into UN speech

Trump jokes about broken teleprompter, escalator while addressing United Nations General Assembly

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Trump cracks jokes to the United Nations during general assembly Video

Trump cracks jokes to the United Nations during general assembly

President Donald Trump got laughs from world leaders when saying that the teleprompter operator is "in big trouble," during his Tuesday address to the United Nations General Assembly.

President Donald Trump drew laughs from world leaders within moments of taking the stage at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Trump joked about a broken escalator in the UN building as well as the broken teleprompters right in front of him.

"Thank you very much, I very much appreciate it," he said to the applause as he took the stage.

"And I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter because the teleprompter is not working," he said as the leaders laughed.

Donald Trump rides an escalator at the United Nations

President Donald Trump rides an escalator with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at the United Nations. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

"I feel very happy to be up here with you nevertheless, and that way you speak more from the heart. I can only say that whoever's operating this teleprompter is in big trouble," he added, drawing more laughter.

Trump again drew laughs later on by recounting his dissatisfaction with the UN's assistance in global conflicts.

"I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of these countries and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalizing the deal," Trump said. "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle."

Donald Trump addresses the United Nations

President Donald Trump during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (David Dee Delgado/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"If the first lady wasn't in great shape she would've fallen. But she's in great shape, we're both in good shape. We both stood," he added, drawing more laughter.

"These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," he said.

Donald and Melania Trump enter the United Nations.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 80th session of the UN's General Assembly on Sept. 23, 2025 in New York City. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Throughout his speech, Trump hailed efforts for peace and warned European nations against continuing to tolerate illegal immigration. Trump also blasted the global climate change agenda as a "con job."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

