Trump inaugural committee subpoenaed for documents, spokesperson says

Federal prosecutors in New York Monday issued a subpoena to President Trump's inaugural committee, a spokesperson for the committee confirmed to Fox News, a move that threatened to open another front against an administration dogged by investigations.

"We have just received a subpoena for documents," the spokesperson said in a statement. "While we are still reviewing the subpoena, it is our intention to cooperate with the inquiry."

The subpoena was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which revealed that prosecutors had asked for "all documents" related to the committee's donors and vendors, as well as records relating to "benefits" that donors received after making contributions. They also requested documents relating to donations "made by or on behalf of foreign nationals, including but not limited to any communications regarding or relating to the possibility of donations by foreign nationals."

The Journal reported in December that prosecutors were looking into whether the committee misspent the $107 million it raised to stage events celebrating Trump's inauguration in January 2017, as well as whether donors made contributions in exchange for political favors -- a potential violation of federal corruption laws.

The head of the inaugural committee, California real estate investor Tom Barrack, previously told The Associated Press he was questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in 2017. Barrack told the AP he was not a target of the Mueller investigation, which has been looking into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. The Journal reported that Barrack was not mentioned in the subpoena received by the committee Monday.

Barrack's deputy with the inaugural committee, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and making false statements to investigators in a case brought by Mueller. Gates' sentencing has been delayed twice due to what Mueller and Gates' attorneys have described as his cooperation "with respect to several ongoing investigations."

Gates also entered a plea deal with prosecutors to cooperate in the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, which led Mueller to dismiss nearly two-dozen tax and bank fraud charges against Gates.

