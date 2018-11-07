Trump holds post-Election Day press conference -- live blog

President Trump holds his first press conference since the midterm elections.

Speaking from the White House Wednesday, Trump is expected to tout the Election Day results as a victory for the Republican Party. The president has already called it a "tremendous success" on Twitter.



FOX NEWS' COMPLETE MIDTERM ELECTIONS COVERAGE

"Received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends) that were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals. Now we can all get back to work and get things done!" Trump said in another tweet.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held his own press conference earlier Wednesday to react to the midterms, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is expected to hold a press conference at 12 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News' live blog below. Mobile users click here.