Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump to hold rally at New York's Madison Square Garden ahead of Election Day

Madison Square Garden is a 19,500-seat venue

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman , Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Trump on return to Butler, PA: Tonight, I'm back in the aftermath of tragedy Video

Trump on return to Butler, PA: Tonight, I'm back in the aftermath of tragedy

Former President Trump returns to Butler, Pa., for the first time since the assassination attempt against him at a July 13 rally and honors the Comperatore family.

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally this month at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (MSG), Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

The rally is set to take place on Oct. 27, multiple sources told Fox News Digital, just nine days before Election Day.

The event is expected to be first-come, first-serve, and campaign officials are expecting massive attendance. 

"Like Coachella and others to come, MSG is because we are adding some very big venues because we are seeing very high interest in attending events," a campaign source told Fox News Digital. 

TRUMP VOWS TO 'SAVE' DEEP-BLUE NEW YORK CITY IN MASSIVE, HISTORIC BRONX RALLY

Trump rally on Long Island

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 18, 2024 in Uniondale, New York. (Getty Images)

MSG is a 19,500-seat venue. 

This will be Trump’s second big rally in the state of New York. 

Trump in front of flag

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally this month at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Fox News Digital has confirmed. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

TRUMP ADVISER UNPACKS WHY FORMER PRESIDENT IS HOLDING RALLY IN DEEP-BLUE STATE WEEKS FROM ELECTION

Trump held a rally at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, last month. More than 60,000 tickets were requested, but the venue only seats 16,000. Thousands of supporters who were not admitted to the venue watched him speak on large screens outside. 

Trump also held a rally in the Bronx over the summer at Crotona Park, which had a permit allowance of 3,500 people. The New York Post reported the Bronx rally drew up to 10,000 supporters. 

Madison Square Garden

An aerial view of Madison Square Garden and the Skylight at Moynihan Station on Sept. 19, 2020 in New York City. (C. Taylor Crothers/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Trump has drawn massive crowds for his latest rallies, with more than 20,000 people attending his second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend. 

The campaign also said they saw more than 100,000 people at the former president’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, in May. 

Trump rally sign saying NJ is "Trump Country"

A billboard at a Trump rally in Wildwood declaring historical blue New Jersey is "Trump Country." (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

The Garden, which is home of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, hosted the Republican National Convention in 2004 and the Democratic National Convention in 1924, 1976, 1980 and 1992. 

TRUMP HOLDS MASSIVE BEACHFRONT CAMPAIGN RALLY FOR RAUCOUS NEW JERSEY CROWD: ‘WE’RE GOING TO WIN’

Trump, earlier this year, during a campaign stop at an Upper Manhattan bodega, said he would "straighten out New York." 

Entrance to Madison Square Garden

Entrance to Madison Square Garden. (Joan Slatkin/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"We're going to come in — number one, you have to stop crime, and we're going to let the police do their job. They have to be given back their authority. They have to be able to do their job," Trump said. "And we're going to come into New York. We're making a big play for New York, other cities, too. But this city, I love this city." 

Trump said New York has "gotten so bad in the last three years, four years." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"And we're going to straighten New York out. So running for president, we're putting a big hit in New York — we could win New York," Trump said.

Former President Donald Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, headlines a rally at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Sept. 18, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump, the GOP presidential nominee, headlines a rally at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Sept. 18, 2024. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital )

The New York Post first reported that Trump would rally at MSG. 

While it is unlikely deep blue New York flips red in the White House race, another rally in the state may help Republicans down the ballot, as they try to hold on to their House of Representatives majority in November's elections.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics