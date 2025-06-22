Trump hints at regime change in Iran while declaring 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN' after US strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Sunday said there may be a regime change if Iranian leadership cannot "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN," following strategic U.S. strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday.

In a post to Truth Social, the president questioned why there would not be a leadership shift following the devastating blow to the country's nuclear program.

"It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???" he wrote. "MIGA!!!"

Earlier in the day, Trump announced the B-2 stealth bombers credited with strategic attacks landed safely at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, applauding their efforts.

"The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri," he wrote. "Thank you for a job well done!!! DONA[L]D J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!"

The president added that the damage to the sites was "monumental," pushing back on skepticism from critics about the success of the operation.

"The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be 'monumental,'" he wrote in a separate post. "The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military. Thank you!"

More than 125 aircraft were involved in the strikes in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, including seven B-2 stealth bombers, multiple fourth and fifth-generation fighters, dozens of air refueling tankers, a guided missile submarine and "a full array" of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft.

