Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina

Trump edges Harris in North Carolina poll, state that hasn't voted Democratic since 2008

Trump is currently beating Harris with a lead that's within the margin of error, a new Washington Post poll found

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
North Carolina resident says town 'absolutely decimated' after Hurricane Helene Video

North Carolina resident says town 'absolutely decimated' after Hurricane Helene

Swannanoa resident Zach Dasher joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the 'complete devastation' left by Hurricane Helene and how he is taking action to help his community. 

North Carolina remains a dead heat in the presidential race as the November elections draw ever nearer. 

The state – which is now undergoing serious recovery efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Helene – has been consistently close in its political polling.

A new poll conducted by the Washington Post finds former President Trump leading with 50% of likely North Carolina voters compared to Vice President Harris' 48%.

BIDEN TO VISIT NORTH CAROLINA DAYS AFTER HELENE'S PATH OF DESTRUCTION LEAVES MANY DEVASTATED

Election 2024 Trump North Carolina

Former President Trump arrives at Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump's slim lead is within the poll's +/- 3.5% margin of error, but the former president won the state in 2020 with a similarly tight 1.3% lead. The poll contacted 1,001 registered voters randomly selected from a statewide database.

North Carolina has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since former President Obama's 2008 victory, but the Democratic National Committee sees the state's Republican majority as fragile, with a possibility to tip the other way.

Because the majority of the survey was conducted before the full impact of Helene on the state, it does not reflect any possible shifts the storm may cause in public opinion.

NORTH CAROLINA REVEALS SHOCKING DAMAGE TO TOURIST TOWN: 'ALL OF IT WAS WASHED INTO THE LAKE'

Helene impacts on Lake Lure

Boats, parts of businesses and homes all washed away following the torrential downpour of Helene on western North Carolina. (James Broyhill)

More than 120 people have been killed by Helene since the hurricane made landfall in Florida late Thursday before tearing a path of destruction through the interior Southeast.

The storm caused millions to suffer power outages and billions in property damage as it smashed through the southern Appalachian Mountains and into the Tennessee Valley. 

A new poll post-debate indicates Harris topping Trump by five points

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, holds a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden announced Monday that he will visit North Carolina on Wednesday after Hurricane Helene ravaged the state. 

The president's announcement comes after critics slammed him for a lack of leadership following the monster storm's devastating impact on the southeastern portion of the country. 

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics