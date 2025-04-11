Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump to get annual physical, saying he's 'never felt better'

Trump is heading to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Maryland on Friday

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump is heading to get his annual physical Friday after declaring earlier this week that he's "never felt better." 

The 78-year-old announced the medical appointment on his Truth Social account, writing, "I am pleased to report that my long-scheduled Annual Physical Examination will be done at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday of this week.

"I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!" Trump added.

The physical, which will take place early Friday afternoon in Bethesda, Maryland, comes less than a year after Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania while on the campaign trail.

TRUMP DEMANDS DO-OR-DIE NUCLEAR TALKS WITH IRAN – WHO HAS THE LEVERAGE? 

President Trump signs executive order

President Donald Trump smiles after signing an executive order at the White House on Tuesday, April 8. (AP/Alex Brandon)

At the time, Trump released a letter from his former physician Ronny Jackson, who wrote that "it is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed." 

"The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear," Jackson added. 

Months later, in November, Florida neurosurgeon Dr. Brett Osborn told Fox News Digital that Trump remained in good health. 

TRUMP THREATENS TARIFFS AND SANCTIONS ON MEXICO FOR ‘STEALING’ WATER FROM TEXAS FARMERS 

Trump holds fist

President Trump survived an assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

"The fact that he attended 120 events in seven months, often multiple rallies in a single day in different states, is proof-positive that Trump has a tremendous amount of stamina, mentally and physically," Osborn noted. 

But Democrats have disputed Trump's health in the past, and members of the medical community have demanded Trump release his medical records. In an open letter from Oct. 13, over 230 doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals asked for a record release. 

The physical on Friday will be the first one of Trump’s second term in office. 

Trump at Cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, April 10. (Reuters/Nathan Howard)

In 2020, during his first administration, Trump was treated for COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. 

Fox News’ Andrea Margolis contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

