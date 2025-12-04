Mandela Barnes jumps into Wisconsin governor race — but baggage from his 2022 Senate bid follows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes , a far-left Democrat who nearly unseated Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022, launched a campaign for governor on Tuesday.

Barnes enters the race to replace retiring Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., as the likely frontrunner in a crowded Democratic primary field. But unlike his lesser-known rivals, Barnes brings the baggage of a nationalized, multimillion-dollar Senate race that exposed years of radical positions and a record Republicans have already used to define him statewide.

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wisc., the most high-profile Republican in Wisconsin's upcoming gubernatorial contest, on Tuesday took a "trip down memory lane on why far-left extremist Mandela Barnes would be WRONG for Wisconsin."

"Mandela Barnes is a far-left extremist. The fact that he is the Democrat frontrunner shows just how radical and out of touch the party has become. Wisconsinites rejected him in 2022, and they will do it again in 2026," Tiffany said in a statement.

Fox News Digital reported extensively on Barnes during the 2022 midterm elections before he lost by one percentage point to Johnson in a race that exposed vulnerabilities likely to plague his upcoming gubernatorial run.

From ties to groups who called for defunding the police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to drafting legislation to ban hollow-point bullets and assault rifles, here's a look back at the storylines that dominated Barnes' Senate campaign.

Fox News Digital reported in October 2022 that Barnes has a long history with a liberal nonprofit group that aims to defund the police, get rid of law enforcement gang databases, treat 24-year-old criminals as juveniles and make Wisconsin a sanctuary state.

Barnes served on the board of directors for Citizen Action of Wisconsin (CAW) from 2014 through 2018 and was its secretary in 2017 and 2018. The group endorsed Barnes’ campaign in June 2022, and he said he was "proud" to have its support.

"We’ve worked together for a long time now, and I’m excited about the idea that we can finally get rid of Ron Johnson together," Barnes said on CAW’s podcast, "Battleground Wisconsin ," in June 2022.

"You are someone who has been a part of our movement and a part of Citizen Action for a number of years," the podcast host responded. "Your agenda aligns with us."

CAW describes itself on its website as a social justice group working to "improve the lives and life prospects of all working class Wisconsinites, but at the same time disproportionately benefit communities of color because they are the most economically marginalized and impoverished."

Fox News Digital reported in September 2022 that Barnes has repeatedly advocated for cutting the state's prison population in half, eliminating cash bail and other progressive criminal justice reforms .

Before entering public office, Barnes previously worked as an organizer for Milwaukee Inner City Congregations Allied for Hope, a Milwaukee-based social justice group, when he teamed up with another organization, Wisdom, to launch a 2012 initiative aimed at cutting Wisconsin’s prison population in half.

The initiative, called the 11x15 Campaign, sought to reduce the state’s prison population to 11,000 inmates by 2015, Barnes told local media at the time.

Later that month , Fox News Digital also reported that Barnes was endorsed by a radical anti-police group that has called for defunding and disbanding law enforcement , as well as abolishing ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

On its website, Color of Change PAC celebrated Barnes' experience as a former field organizer and state representative, as well as the current lieutenant governor of the state, while calling for voters to make him the first Black senator from Wisconsin.

The group touts itself as the "nation's largest online racial justice organization," and has engaged in sharp rhetoric aimed at law enforcement, as well as policing policies and institutions it claims are "racist."

And in August 2022, Fox News Digital reported that Barnes chaired a government climate change task force that recommended anti-racism education.

The so-called Task Force on Climate Change — which Evers created and appointed Barnes to lead in October 2019 — was designed to develop strategies for the state's government to pursue to combat climate change. Barnes and the task force's other members delivered a final report more than a year later in December 2020 which laid out 55 solutions to fight global warming and promote "environmental justice."

"In order to address this crisis and the environmental injustices associated with it, we must take urgent action, and we must ensure those actions are equitable and inclusive—anything less will continue the long pattern of environmental racism we have witnessed in this country," Barnes said in a statement after the report was published.

Barnes has a lengthy list of policy goals on his freshly launched gubernatorial campaign website, which includes commitments to banning assault weapons, making "Roe v. Wade the law of the land" and fighting back against President Donald Trump's "tariff disaster."

Upon launching his campaign, Barnes said he is running because "this moment demands bold leadership for Wisconsin."

When reached for comment, Barnes told Fox News Digital that as lieutenant governor, "I’ve had a strong record supporting and delivering resources to give law enforcement the tools and training they need to keep our communities safe and keep violent criminals off our streets, so I obviously disagree with any group calling to defund the police."

"As someone who lost several close friends to gun violence growing up, I believe deeply and personally that everyone has a right to feel safe in their community, and as Governor I’ll work closely with law enforcement to protect Wisconsinites. Meanwhile Donald Trump pardoned a high-profile drug trafficker just this week," Barnes said, referring to former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

His campaign also emphasized Barnes' "strong record supporting law enforcement funding to keep Wisconsin communities safe."

Fox News Digital's Jessica Chasmar, Brandon Gillespie and Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.