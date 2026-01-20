Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump explains why he posted Macron, Rutte private text messages on social media

Messages from Macron and Rutte praised Trump's work in Europe and the Middle East

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Trump scores first-year wins despite Dem pushback Video

Trump scores first-year wins despite Dem pushback

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins 'Fox & Friends' to recap President Donald Trump's first year back in office and the criticisms that Democratic lawmakers have had with his policies.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he shared private text messages from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on social media because they "made my point."

"It just made my point. They’re saying, ‘Oh gee, let’s have dinner, let’s do this, let’s do that.’ It just made my point," Trump said in an interview with The New York Post.

The president posted screenshots of text messages from Macron and Rutte on his Truth Social platform that praised him for his work in Syria, Gaza and Ukraine. 

TRUMP CONFIRMS HE INVITED PUTIN TO JOIN HIS BOARD OF PEACE: 'HE'S BEEN INVITED'

A split of Mark Rutte and Emmanuel Macron.

President Donald Trump posted text messages from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Stipe Majic/Anadolu via Getty Images; Eric Beracassat/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Macron offered to set up a G7 meeting in Paris after the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and have dinner with Trump before he heads back to the White House.

A White House official told Fox News that Trump has no plans to travel to Paris at this time.

Rutte said he was "committed to finding a way forward on Greenland" amid the commander in chief’s threats to annex the Arctic territory, while Macron wrote that he did not understand Trump’s approach.

Both messages addressed Trump warmly, opening with "my friend" and "dear Donald."

TRUMP ISSUES STERN WARNING TO NATO AHEAD OF VANCE'S HIGH-STAKES GREENLAND MEETING

A red-and-white flag waves on a pole against a cold Arctic sky in a coastal city.

The Greenlandic flag flies in Nuuk, Greenland, Jan. 20, 2026. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Trump is expected to meet with several world leaders at the 56th annual World Economic Forum in Davos this week, where his administration is seeking to stage a signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace. 

It’s unclear how many countries will ultimately sign on to the agreement amid reports there’s a $1 billion permanent membership fee.

When questioned on Tuesday about French President Emmanuel Macron seemingly signaling reluctance to accept the invitation, Trump said, "Did he say that? Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon. So, you know, that’s alright."

A French leader stands at a podium addressing an international audience at a global economic summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026. (Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"What I’ll do is if they feel like hostile, I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes and he'll join," Trump said. "But, he doesn’t have to join."

Fox News’ Patrick Ward contributed to this report.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

