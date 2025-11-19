Expand / Collapse search
Trump explains trans sports controversy to Saudi investors who he says 'don't do a lot of transitioning'

President contrasts US transgender athlete policies with Saudi Arabia at Kennedy Center event

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
President Donald Trump drew laughs from the crowd at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum Wednesday, explaining that Saudi Arabians "don't do a lot of transitioning," when discussing biological men playing in women's sports.

President Donald Trump at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, said people from Saudi Arabia think Americans are "crazy" for advocating for transgender athletes in women's sports.

At the forum, hosted at the Kennedy Center, Trump described being shocked watching a congressman fighting for biological men playing in women's sports, explaining a situation where a biological man broke a women's weightlifting record.

"The man was 119 pounds higher than a woman champion, who was a phenomenal champion," Trump said. "Beat her by 119, and he was an average lifter prior to transitioning. A lot of the Saudis are sitting here saying, ‘What the hell is he talking about — transitioning?'"

US President Donald Trump during the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump speaks during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TRUMP SAYS MAMDANI 'THINKS IT'S WONDERFUL TO HAVE MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN'S SPORTS,' MOCKS TRANS WEIGHTLIFTER

He went on to say, unlike the U.S., the Saudis "don't do a lot of transitioning."

"The Saudis are saying, ‘What is he talking about?’" Trump said. "They're saying, 'What do you mean women are playing against men? No, that doesn't happen, does it?' Yeah, it does. These people are crazy."

A group of 130 congressional Democrats recently filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court urging justices to rule in favor of Becky Pepper-Jackson, a trans teen from West Virginia who successfully challenged a state law barring biological males from competing in girls' sports, and Lindsay Hecox, who successfully challenged an Idaho law to compete on Boise State's women's cross-country team.

US President Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, during the US-Saudi Investment Forum

President Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's crown prince, appear at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TRUMP WARNS CALIFORNIA OVER TRANSGENDER POLICIES AFTER ISSUE HITS HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lawmakers who signed onto the letter include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

A New York Times/Ipsos survey in January found most Americans, including a majority of Democrats, do not think transgender athletes should compete against women in sports.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia stand for a photo with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and other participants at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center.

President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman pose with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and others at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center, Wednesday. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Of the 2,128 participants, 79%, including 67% of those who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to compete against women.

Fox News Digital's Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

