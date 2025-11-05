Trump says Mamdani 'thinks it's wonderful to have men playing in women's sports,' mocks trans weightlifter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump again spoke out against transgender athletes competing against women, taking aim at weightlifters once more.

But this time, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani found himself in the crosshairs.

Speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump took a swipe at trans athletes, claiming that "men" competing in "women's sports" is "over." He did, however, say that a "man" won "one of those all-day races" by five hours and 18 seconds "the other day."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"How about the weightlifting? 218 pounds by a woman, that's a lot to lift over your head. 218 pounds, or whatever, was the record. A man beat the record by 100 pounds. It stood for, like, 17 years or something. A man beat the record by 100 pounds. He was a failed male weight lifter, but as a female, he did very well," Trump said, mimicking a weight lifter. "People are crazy.

"And Mamdani, whatever the hell his name is, in New York. He thinks it's wonderful to have men playing in women's sports."

It is not clear what race or weight lifting event Trump was speaking about. Mamdani has not made any public comments about transgender athletes in women's sports. A representative for Mamdani did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News Digital.

IMMIGRATION RIGHTS GROUP PETITIONS DODGERS TO SKIP WHITE HOUSE VISIT AFTER WORLD SERIES WIN

He did appear to make reference to the University of Pennsylvania stripping transgender swimmer Lia Thomas of the school's women's records earlier this year.

"The swimming's good, too. Records being beaten by numbers nobody thought possible. But a lot of those records are being changed back to where they should be," Trump said.

Trump spoke out against trans weightlifters at the University of Alabama earlier this year, doing a physical impersonation of a female weightlifter and a trans weightlifter, and reenacting a scenario where the female loses a competition to a trans opponent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mamdani is set to take over as the city's next mayor in January after defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.