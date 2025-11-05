Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

Trump says Mamdani 'thinks it's wonderful to have men playing in women's sports,' mocks trans weightlifter

Mamdani has not spoken publicly about the topic

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Trump claims Mamdani is a fan of 'men in women's sports' Video

Trump claims Mamdani is a fan of 'men in women's sports'

President Donald Trump claimed that NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani "thinks it's wonderful to have men playing in women's sports" while speaking in Miami.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump again spoke out against transgender athletes competing against women, taking aim at weightlifters once more.

But this time, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani found himself in the crosshairs.

Speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump took a swipe at trans athletes, claiming that "men" competing in "women's sports" is "over." He did, however, say that a "man" won "one of those all-day races" by five hours and 18 seconds "the other day."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Trump and Mamdani

President Donald Trump said NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani "thinks it's wonderful to have men playing in women's sports." (Adam Gray and Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

"How about the weightlifting? 218 pounds by a woman, that's a lot to lift over your head. 218 pounds, or whatever, was the record. A man beat the record by 100 pounds. It stood for, like, 17 years or something. A man beat the record by 100 pounds. He was a failed male weight lifter, but as a female, he did very well," Trump said, mimicking a weight lifter. "People are crazy.

"And Mamdani, whatever the hell his name is, in New York. He thinks it's wonderful to have men playing in women's sports."

It is not clear what race or weight lifting event Trump was speaking about. Mamdani has not made any public comments about transgender athletes in women's sports. A representative for Mamdani did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News Digital.

Zohran Mamdani after voting

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, arrives for a news conference after casting his ballot at a polling station inside Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

IMMIGRATION RIGHTS GROUP PETITIONS DODGERS TO SKIP WHITE HOUSE VISIT AFTER WORLD SERIES WIN

He did appear to make reference to the University of Pennsylvania stripping transgender swimmer Lia Thomas of the school's women's records earlier this year.

"The swimming's good, too. Records being beaten by numbers nobody thought possible. But a lot of those records are being changed back to where they should be," Trump said.

Trump spoke out against trans weightlifters at the University of Alabama earlier this year, doing a physical impersonation of a female weightlifter and a trans weightlifter, and reenacting a scenario where the female loses a competition to a trans opponent.

President Donald Trump standing in front of a microphone

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida, U.S., Nov. 5, 2025.  (Marco Bello/Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mamdani is set to take over as the city's next mayor in January after defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue