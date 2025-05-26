Trump endorses House Republican who failed to vote on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

President Donald Trump backed several House Republicans for reelection in Truth Social posts on Sunday, expressing support for Reps. Andrew Garbarino of New York, Troy Downing of Montana, Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania, and Bryan Steil of Wisconsin.

Each lawmaker received an individual post from Trump, and each post declared that the given lawmaker has Trump's endorsement.

Republicans currently hold the majority in the House, but the 2026 midterms will determine whether the GOP maintains control of the chamber during the tail end of Trump's second term in office.

Trump's show of support for Garbarino comes after the congressman failed to cast a vote on the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" that passed the House last week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that "Garbarino did not make it in time," but had fallen asleep.

"I am proud to have been the leading voice on Long Island during negotiations on this key reconciliation bill. I fought to lift the cap on SALT and ensure hardworking Long Island families see the benefits of this important legislation. I was moments away from the House floor, to vote 'yes,' when the vote was closed," Garbarino said in a statement, according to reports.

"While I am frustrated that the vote was closed before I was able to cast my vote, I am proud of the work we accomplished to deliver huge results for Long Island. I congratulate President Trump on getting this bill passed and look forward to voting 'yes' when it comes back to the House floor from the Senate," Garbarino noted.

Fox News Digital reached out to Garbarino's office on Monday morning but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

"Thank you, Mr. President, it’s an honor to serve NY-02," Garbarino said in a Sunday night post on X in response to the president's endorsment.