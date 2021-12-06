Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump endorses 'conservative fighter' Perdue in Georgia governors' race

Perdue announced that he would mount a primary challenge against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp

By Michael Lee | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump endorsed former Sen. David Perdue in the Georgia gubernatorial race, calling current GOP Gov. Brian Kemp a "very weak Governor."

"Great to see that David Perdue is running for Governor of Georgia," Trump said in a statement Monday. "He is a Conservative fighter who isn’t afraid of the Radical Left, and is the only candidate in Georgia who can beat Stacey "The Hoax" Abrams in November."

 Former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Perdue, who earlier this year narrowly lost a Senate runoff election against Sen. Jon Ossoff, R-Ga., announced Monday that he would mount a primary challenge against Kemp in next year's election. Perdue's announcement came just days after Democratic activist and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams announced she was also running in next year's election.

TRUMP-BACKED FORMER GOP SEN. PERDUE LAUNCHES GEORGIA GUBERNATORIAL BID; CHARGES GOV. KEMP ‘FAILED ALL OF US’

"I’m running for Governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is NEVER Governor of Georgia. We need bold conservatives who will stand up to the woke left, not cave to their radical demands. Join me in this fight to Stop Stacey and Save Georgia," Perdue said on a social media announcement of his campaign.

Perdue quickly gained the endorsement of Trump, who clashed with Kemp over claims of election fraud in the state.

"Brian Kemp has failed Georgia. He caved to Stacey Abrams before the 2020 Election and allowed massive Election Fraud to take place," Trump said. "The signing of the Stacey Abrams-backed Consent Decree, so stupidly giving her and the Democrats everything they wanted, was a monumental mistake for not only Georgia, but also for our Nation!"

Trump was referring to a legal settlement last year after a lawsuit filed by the Georgia Democratic Party argued minorities had been disproportionately impacted by signature checks on their ballots. Trump argued the agreement prevented election officials from properly checking signatures.

Former Senator David Perdue. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Trump said Kemp could not win without Trump's "MAGA base" while touting Perdue's record on taxes, election security, the Second Amendment, and crime.

Trump also praised former football star Herschel Walker, who earlier this year announced his bid to run for Senate against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga, and earned Trump's endorsement.

Former President Donald Trump listens as Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during his Save America rally. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

"David Perdue and Herschel Walker (who I have already strongly endorsed) will make an unstoppable team for Georgia," Trump said. "Trump supporters will turn out to vote for these great leaders in big numbers. David Perdue has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will not let you down!"

