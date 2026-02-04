Trump doubles down on calls for GOP to 'nationalize' voting as congressional leaders balk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump doubled down on his call for Republicans to "nationalize" voting, this time defending the idea directly to the press.

Trump made the comments during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office on Tuesday, flanked by prominent congressional Republicans. White House officials have said Trump is primarily interested in defending election integrity.

"I want to see elections be honest, and if a state can’t run an election, I think the people behind me should do something about it," Trump told reporters at the event, referencing the GOP lawmakers.

"Take a look at Detroit … take a look at Philadelphia, take a look at Atlanta," Trump continued. "The federal government should not allow that. The federal government should get involved. These are agents of the federal government to count the vote. If they can’t count the vote legally and honestly, then somebody else should take over."

Prominent Republicans have hesitated to fall in behind Trump on the issue. Senate Majority Leader John Thune outright rejected the idea when asked about it later Tuesday.

"I’m not in favor of federalizing elections, no. I think that’s a constitutional issue," he told reporters.

House Speaker Mike Johnson sought to make excuses for Trump's suggestion when he was asked about the issue. He argued Trump was simply "expressing his frustration" about election issues. Nevertheless, he ultimately said he would not support federalizing elections either.

Trump first called for federalizing elections during a podcast interview with former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino that aired Monday.

"The Republicans should say, 'We want to take over,'" Trump told Bongino. "We should take over the voting ... in at least many, 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting. We have states that are so crooked and they're counting votes."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pounced on Trump's statement during remarks on the floor of the Senate.

"Just a few hours ago, Donald Trump said he wants to nationalize elections around the country. That's what Trump said. You think he believes in democracy? He said, 'We want to take over, the Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,'" Schumer said Monday. "Does Donald Trump need a copy of the Constitution? What he is saying is outlandishly illegal."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson later clarified Trump's comments in a statement to ABC News. She argued Trump was expressing his desire for the U.S. to have free and fair elections.

"President Trump cares deeply about the safety and security of our elections – that’s why he’s urged Congress to pass the SAVE Act and other legislative proposals that would establish a uniform standard of photo ID for voting, prohibit no-excuse mail-in voting, and end the practice of ballot harvesting," Jackson said.