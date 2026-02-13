Trump DOJ files new lawsuit accusing Harvard of withholding records on race in admissions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that its Civil Rights Division lodged a new lawsuit against Harvard University, alleging that the Ivy League institution illegally withheld admissions material needed to decide whether the school is continuing to discriminate in the admissions process despite a 2023 Supreme Court ruling.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department of Justice is demanding better from our nation’s educational institutions," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "Harvard has failed to disclose the data we need to ensure that its admissions are free of discrimination — we will continue fighting to put merit over DEI across America."

