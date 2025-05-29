Trump denounces court’s 'political' tariff decision, calls on Supreme Court to act quickly

President Donald Trump wrote a fiery, lengthy post on social media Thursday night in response to the intense legal battle surrounding his proposed tariffs.

On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit allowed Trump’s tariffs to temporarily remain in effect, just one day before the US. Court of International Trade on Wednesday ruled that Trump overstepped his authority over tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

On Truth Social, Trump wrote that the U.S. Court of International Trade "incredibly" ruled against the "desperately needed" tariffs, but the order was stayed by the federal court.

"Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America?" the Republican's post read. "Is it purely a hatred of ‘TRUMP?’ What other reason could it be?"

Trump then took aim at Leonard Leo, a chairman on the Federalist Society's board of directors. Trump said that he used the conservative legal organization to pick out judges when he was "new to Washington."

"It was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges," Trump wrote.

"I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real ‘sleazebag’ named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions."

Trump added that he was "so disappointed" in the Federalist Society "because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations."

"This is something that cannot be forgotten!" the Republican said. "With all of that being said, I am very proud of many of our picks, but very disappointed in others. They always must do what’s right for the Country!"

The president then rounded out his lengthy post by calling attention back to his pending tariffs, which he claimed would lead to a "rich, prosperous, and successful United States of America."

"The ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade is so wrong, and so political!" Trump said. "Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, Country threatening decision, QUICKLY and DECISIVELY."

"The President of the United States must be allowed to protect America against those that are doing it Economic and Financial harm. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Bill Mears contributed to this report.