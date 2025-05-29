Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump denounces court’s 'political' tariff decision, calls on Supreme Court to act quickly

Trump accuses judges of harming US and expressed disappointment with Federalist Society’s judicial advice

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Congress has deferred to presidents on tariffs, says Jonathan Turley Video

Congress has deferred to presidents on tariffs, says Jonathan Turley

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley discusses the legal battle over  President Donald Trump's use of tariffs on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

President Donald Trump wrote a fiery, lengthy post on social media Thursday night in response to the intense legal battle surrounding his proposed tariffs.

On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit allowed Trump’s tariffs to temporarily remain in effect, just one day before the US. Court of International Trade on Wednesday ruled that Trump overstepped his authority over tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

On Truth Social, Trump wrote that the U.S. Court of International Trade "incredibly" ruled against the "desperately needed" tariffs, but the order was stayed by the federal court.

"Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America?" the Republican's post read. "Is it purely a hatred of ‘TRUMP?’ What other reason could it be?"

TWELVE STATES SUE TRUMP OVER TARIFFS, CLAIMING THEY’RE ‘ILLEGAL’ AND HARMFUL TO US ECONOMY

Trump on Air Force One steps

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Trump then took aim at Leonard Leo, a chairman on the Federalist Society's board of directors. Trump said that he used the conservative legal organization to pick out judges when he was "new to Washington."

"It was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges," Trump wrote. 

"I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real ‘sleazebag’ named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions."

Trump added that he was "so disappointed" in the Federalist Society "because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations."

President Donald Trump speaks to the media alongside first lady Melania Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the media alongside first lady Melania Trump as they depart the White House on April 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

DISTRICT JUDGES' ORDERS BLOCKING TRUMP AGENDA FACE HEARING IN TOP SENATE COMMITTEE

"This is something that cannot be forgotten!" the Republican said. "With all of that being said, I am very proud of many of our picks, but very disappointed in others. They always must do what’s right for the Country!"

The president then rounded out his lengthy post by calling attention back to his pending tariffs, which he claimed would lead to a "rich, prosperous, and successful United States of America."

"The ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade is so wrong, and so political!" Trump said. "Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, Country threatening decision, QUICKLY and DECISIVELY."

Donald Trump in White House

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Tuesday, April 22. (AP/Alex Brandon)

"The President of the United States must be allowed to protect America against those that are doing it Economic and Financial harm. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Bill Mears contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

