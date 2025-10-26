Trump witnesses Thailand, Cambodia sign peace expansion months after brokering ceasefire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cambodia and Thailand on Sunday signed an expansion of a ceasefire that U.S. President Donald Trump helped broker over the summer to end their border conflict.

Trump threatened higher tariffs against both countries to push them into agreeing to end the fighting. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds of thousands were displaced in the conflict.

The president watched as Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the expanded ceasefire at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The agreement requires Thailand to release 18 Cambodian soldiers held prisoner and for both countries to begin removing heavy weapons from the border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.