Trump crackdown on transgender athletes in girls' sports gets GOP backup in House bill

FIRST ON FOX: A House GOP lawmaker is looking to make President Donald Trump's Title IX changes permanent.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., is introducing legislation later this month to codify Trump's executive order aimed at keeping biological males out of female-only spaces, Miller told Fox News Digital.

That would include locker rooms, bathrooms, school sports teams and any other extension of academia that receives funding under Title IX federal code, by threatening that funding if schools run afoul of the prospective law.

"The innocence, privacy, and safety of young girls should never be up for debate," Miller said in a written statement. "Any public school that refuses to follow President Trump's orders to protect female-only spaces has no right to receive a single dime of taxpayer funding."

The bill is being circulated to other House GOP offices for possible co-sponsors and is expected to be introduced next week. It is likely to garner a significant amount of interest among Republicans, given that similar legislation by Miller introduced in the 118th Congress got sign-on from 72 House lawmakers.

In the last Congress, however, her bill was aimed at reversing Biden administration-era policies expanding permissions for transgender students.

With Trump back in office now, Miller is one of several House Republicans working to codify his reversals of Biden administration policies into federal law.

A vote on such a bill could put moderate Democrats in a tough spot – particularly after a few left-wing figures have been heckled by the progressive left for not fully embracing medical and school sports participation for transgender youths.

The legislation, previewed by Fox News Digital, is a brief two pages.

It stated that "locker room facilities in active use in connection with an education program or activity may be in use only by individuals of the same sex as determined solely on each individual’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

"It shall be unlawful under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972…for an individual of one sex (as determined solely on reproductive biology and genetics at birth) to use a locker room while such room is in active use by individuals of a different sex in connection with an education program or activity," it said.