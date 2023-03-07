Trump considering Kari Lake for 2024 running mate: report

Former President Donald Trump is pondering his running mate options for another presidential run in 2024, and he is reportedly "strongly" considering former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Axios reported that Lake is among a short list of women being considered by the former president, as he looks for a way to gain support from White suburban women needed to beat President Biden in 2024.

Lake is a former television news anchor who unsuccessfully ran for Arizona governor in November against Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Trump endorsed Lake during her 2022 campaign. Lake has likewise backed the former president.

Friends of Trump, though, told Axios that Lake’s downside is that she could outshine him.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, did not immediately respond to questions about the Axios report.

But Cheung commented to Axios, saying, "Anyone who thinks they know what President Trump is going to do is seriously misinformed and trying to curry favor with ‘potential’ V.P. candidates."

He added that Trump will choose his running mate on his own time, and anyone "playing the media game are doing so at their own peril."

Lake, on Tuesday, still had her sights set on becoming the Arizona governor.

"I am 100% dedicated to serving as Arizona Governor," she told Fox News Digital. "I will also work to make sure President Trump gets back in the White House ASAP. Anything outside of those two goals is nothing but a distraction."

"Our best days are ahead of us, and it all starts with electing America-First candidates all across this country," Lake added.