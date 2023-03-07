Expand / Collapse search
Trump considering Kari Lake for 2024 running mate: report

Kari Lake said she remains focused on serving as governor of Arizona, while also working to get Trump re-elected

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump is pondering his running mate options for another presidential run in 2024, and he is reportedly "strongly" considering former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Axios reported that Lake is among a short list of women being considered by the former president, as he looks for a way to gain support from White suburban women needed to beat President Biden in 2024.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) embraces Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake, who he has endorsed, during a campaign rally attended by former U.S. President Donald Trump at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) embraces Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake, who he has endorsed, during a campaign rally attended by former U.S. President Donald Trump at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Lake is a former television news anchor who unsuccessfully ran for Arizona governor in November against Democrat Katie Hobbs.

ARIZONA GOP SENATE LEADER SAYS KARI LAKE'S EXPECTED US SENATE ANNOUNCEMENT WON'T DETER HIM FROM RUNNING

Trump endorsed Lake during her 2022 campaign. Lake has likewise backed the former president. 

Friends of Trump, though, told Axios that Lake’s downside is that she could outshine him.

A man with a Trump 2024 flag is pictured outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida following an FBI raid on Donald Trump's private home.

A man with a Trump 2024 flag is pictured outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida following an FBI raid on Donald Trump's private home. (Alon Skuy/Fox News Digital)

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, did not immediately respond to questions about the Axios report.

ARIZONA REPUBLICAN KARI LAKE LOOKS TO GAIN A FOLLOWING AMONG GOP AFTER GUBERNATORIAL LOSS

But Cheung commented to Axios, saying, "Anyone who thinks they know what President Trump is going to do is seriously misinformed and trying to curry favor with ‘potential’ V.P. candidates."

He added that Trump will choose his running mate on his own time, and anyone "playing the media game are doing so at their own peril."

Lake, on Tuesday, still had her sights set on becoming the Arizona governor.

"I am 100% dedicated to serving as Arizona Governor," she told Fox News Digital. "I will also work to make sure President Trump gets back in the White House ASAP. Anything outside of those two goals is nothing but a distraction."

"Our best days are ahead of us, and it all starts with electing America-First candidates all across this country," Lake added.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

