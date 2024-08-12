Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump claims 'nobody' cheered Harris outside Air Force Two despite video, images of crowds

Trump accuses Harris of using AI to generate crowd at Detroit rally

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Vice President Harris arrives at Detroit-area rally, greeted by thousands Video

Vice President Harris arrives at Detroit-area rally, greeted by thousands

Video shows Vice President Kamala Harris arriving for a campaign rally in Romulus, Michigan, on Aug. 7. (Credit: Pool)

Former President Trump is claiming that "nobody" was on the tarmac last week in Detroit to greet Vice President Harris for a campaign event in the Motor City despite unedited video and images from multiple news agencies showing otherwise. 

Trump made the claim in a post on Truth Social on Sunday as he shared two images – one showing thousands of Harris supporters reacting to Air Force Two’s arrival at Detroit Metro Airport, and another showing a zoomed-in reflection of the plane’s engine in which it appears difficult to make out an audience. 

"Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.’d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!" Trump declared. "She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane." 

"She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the ‘crowd’ looked like 10,000 people!" Trump added. However, a review of media of the event by Fox News Digital clearly shows that there were plenty of supporters there on-scene to greet Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. 

WASHINGTON POST PUSHES HARRIS TO ANSWER ‘LEGITIMATE QUESTIONS’ ABOUT HER FLIP-FLOPS, AGENDA 

Harris and Walz arrive in Michigan

Vice President Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, wave at supporters as they exit Air Force Two to attend a campaign rally in Romulus, Michigan, on Wednesday, Aug. 7. 

The Harris campaign had told Fox News an estimated 15,000 people showed up at the rally last Wednesday.

TRUMP SHOOTING TASK FORCE DEMANDS DOCUMENTS FROM TOP BIDEN OFFICIALS IN PROBE KICKOFF 

Harris campaign crowd

The crowd at the event – which was estimated to be 15,000 – was inside and outside of the hangar at Detroit Metro Airport. (AP/Julia Nikhinson)

The Harris and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Harris supporters cheer at her arrival in Detroit

Air Force Two taxis on the tarmac as several thousand attendees applaud during a presidential campaign rally for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, last week. (Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu via Getty Images)

But an X account run by the Harris campaign shared one of Trump’s Truth Social posts regarding the crowd, saying that "This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan." 

Harris campaign rally crowd

Harris, top left, is seen speaking at the podium at a campaign event last week in the Detroit, Michigan, area. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

"Trump has still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week... Low energy?" it added. 

Fox News' Kate Sprague contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

