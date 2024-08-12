Trump claims 'nobody' cheered Harris outside Air Force Two despite video, images of crowds

Former President Trump is claiming that "nobody" was on the tarmac last week in Detroit to greet Vice President Harris for a campaign event in the Motor City despite unedited video and images from multiple news agencies showing otherwise.

Trump made the claim in a post on Truth Social on Sunday as he shared two images – one showing thousands of Harris supporters reacting to Air Force Two’s arrival at Detroit Metro Airport, and another showing a zoomed-in reflection of the plane’s engine in which it appears difficult to make out an audience.

"Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.’d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!" Trump declared. "She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane."

"She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the ‘crowd’ looked like 10,000 people!" Trump added. However, a review of media of the event by Fox News Digital clearly shows that there were plenty of supporters there on-scene to greet Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The Harris campaign had told Fox News an estimated 15,000 people showed up at the rally last Wednesday.

The Harris and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

But an X account run by the Harris campaign shared one of Trump’s Truth Social posts regarding the crowd, saying that "This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan."

"Trump has still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week... Low energy?" it added.

Fox News' Kate Sprague contributed to this report.