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Trump claims Iran 'starving for cash,' 'collapsing financially' after extending ceasefire

Trump claims Iran is losing $500M a day and its military is complaining about not getting paid amid the blockade of Hormuz

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Trump extends Iran ceasefire deadline to allow for unified proposal Video

Trump extends Iran ceasefire deadline to allow for unified proposal

President Donald Trump announces an extension of the Iran ceasefire deadline on Truth Social, aiming to allow Iran's "seriously fractured" government to form a unified proposal. Former State Department Deputy Special Envoy Ellie Cohanim details the severe economic pressures on the Iranian regime, including a half-billion-dollar daily loss in oil revenue due to a US blockade.

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President Donald Trump said Iran is "starving for cash" after extending the ceasefire deadline, arguing that the regime is losing hundreds of millions of dollar a day due to the U.S.-enforced blockade.

Trump claims that that the foreign nation is "collapsing financially."

"Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to 'save face.' People approached me four days ago, saying, 'Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.' But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!" he declared in a Tuesday night Truth Social post.

IRAN THREATENS 'NEW CARDS' ON BATTLEFIELD AS CEASEFIRE WANES

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

"Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately- Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!" the president claimed in another Tuesday night post.

Trump had indicated in a Tuesday afternoon Truth Social post that he would extend the ceasefire.

Iranian flag on mosque

Motorists ride past the Imam Sadiq (AS) mosque with a giant Iranian flag installed on its front at the Palestine Square in Tehran on April 19, 2026. (ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump declared in the post.

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," he added.

KEITH KELLOGG URGES US TO 'FINISH THE JOB' AGAINST IRAN BY SEIZING ISLANDS, STRANGLING ECONOMY

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had declared in a post on X that "Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire. Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation. Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying."

Iran reportedly fired upon three ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

 The Associated Press contributed to this report

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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