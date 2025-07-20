Trump celebrates 6 months back in office: US 'totally revived' after being 'DEAD' under Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump celebrated six months since he was sworn into his second term on Sunday, saying that the United States has been "totally revived" after being "DEAD" under former President Joe Biden.

"Wow, time flies! Today is that Sixth Month Anniversary of my Second Term. Importantly, it’s being hailed as one of the most consequential periods of any President," Trump wrote on social media.

"In other words, we got a lot of good and great things done, including ending numerous wars of Countries not related to us other than through Trade and/or, in certain cases, friendship," he added on TRUTH Social. "Six months is not a long time to have totally revived a major Country."

Trump continued: "One year ago our Country was DEAD, with almost no hope of revival. Today the USA is the ‘hottest’ and most respected Country anywhere in the World. Happy Anniversary!!!"

Trump's first six months have been marked by a number of significant moments, particularly on the international stage.

After Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen ramped up attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea in late 2024, the Trump administration designated the group a foreign terrorist organization, reinstating a move that had been reversed under Biden.

U.S. and U.K. forces earlier this year pounded Houthi missile and radar sites as part of an operation to ensure freedom of navigation, and the Trump administration secured a ceasefire deal with the terror group in May.

Trump intervened in the Israel-Iran war in June, ordering U.S. military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities and infrastructure that pummeled Tehran's capabilities and forced the regime into quick submission.

Though Trump had promised on the campaign trail to end the Ukraine-Russia war within 24 hours, a peace agreement between the two sides has so far failed to materialize.

Earlier in his second term, Trump had slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a perceived lack of gratitude for billions of dollars in U.S. support to his war effort under Biden's presidency. Trump more recently has sharpened his criticism of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, slamming Moscow for the massive loss of life on both sides during the more than three-year-long conflict.

Trump issued a new deadline in mid-July that Russia had 50 days to agree to a ceasefire or face "maximum tariffs." He also recently approved the sale of additional U.S. Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

In its first six months, the Trump administration had also brokered a ceasefire between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda in late June.

Beyond "ending numerous wars," Trump has celebrated other accomplishments during his first six months back in office, including securing the passage of his "big, beautiful bill," which made the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent. The legislative package also earmarked funding for the president's other initiatives, including for his mass deportation campaign and border security.

On overseas trips and at home, Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. is the "hottest" country, claiming to have restored America's reputation both domestically and on the world stage with his "America First" foreign policy.

Delivering on his 2024 pledge to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet," Trump on Friday signed landmark legislation that creates a regulatory regime for dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies known as stablecoins.

Trump on Sunday also appeared to dismiss concerns that his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files could cost Republicans control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections and beyond.

"My Poll Numbers within the Republican Party, and MAGA, have gone up, significantly, since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax was exposed by the Radical Left Democrats and, just plain ‘troublemakers’," Trump wrote in another post Sunday morning. "They have hit 90%, 92%, 93%, and 95%, in various polls, and are all Republican Party records. The General Election numbers are my highest, EVER! People like Strong Borders, and all of the many other things I have done. GOD BLESS AMERICA. MAGA!"