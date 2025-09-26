Trump caps week with Ryder Cup appearance after UN speech, Zelenskyy meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump kicked off the week delivering remarks at the United Nations General Assembly, and closed it out by attending the 2025 Ryder Cup golf competition.

During his address to the U.N. General Assembly debate Tuesday, Trump cautioned that Europe is in a crisis due to an influx of illegal immigration and warned that U.N. countries are "going to hell" in the "failed experiment of open borders."

"Europe is in serious trouble," Trump said Tuesday. "They've been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody's ever seen before. Illegal aliens are pouring into Europe. Nobody is ever. And nobody's doing anything to change it, to get them out. It's not sustainable. And because they choose to be politically correct, they're doing just absolutely nothing about it."

The Trump administration has taken a tough stance against illegal immigrants to advance Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

"The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them," Trump said. "In the United States, we reject the idea that mass numbers of people from foreign lands can be permitted to travel halfway around the world, trample our borders, violate our sovereignty, cause unmitigated crime, and deplete our social safety net. We have reasserted that America belongs to the American people, and I encourage all countries to take their own stand in defense of their citizens as well."

After his remarks before the General Assembly and after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said that he believes Ukraine, with the backing of the European Union, could secure back all of its territory as the war between Russia and Ukraine persists.

"After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump said in a Tuesday Truth Social post. "With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option."

"Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win," Trump said. "This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger.’"

Meanwhile, Trump headed to Farmingdale, New York, Friday along with his granddaughter Kai for the Ryder Cup golf competition at Bethpage Black Course.

Trump has appeared at two other sporting events in New York in September: the U.S. Open men’s final and a New York Yankees game Sept. 11.

