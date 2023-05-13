Trump cancels Iowa rally due to tornado warning: 'Be safe out there!'

Former President Trump canceled a scheduled rally in Iowa Saturday night in a move he says was due to inclement weather.

"Unfortunately, due to the tornado warnings in Des Moines, we are forced to cancel today’s outdoor rally at the Lauridsen Amphitheater," the former president posted on Truth Social Saturday afternoon.

"Stay tuned, we will reschedule soon. Be safe out there!"

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in the Des Moines area on Saturday that it says is in effect until at least 7 p.m.

"In the interest of the safety for everyone in Iowa at the sold-out event in Des Moines, due to the National Weather Service’s Tornado Watch in effect in Polk and surrounding counties, we are unfortunately forced to postpone the event today," a Trump campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"We will be there at the first available date."

Videos circulated on social media showing tornados appearing to briefly touch down amid high winds and rain.

Trump’s presumed GOP primary challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was in Iowa on Saturday headlining events in both the western and eastern parts of the state to raise money for fellow Republicans.

Iowa has seen plenty of campaign traffic so far this year with numerous visits from Nikki Haley, Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who’s expected to declare his candidacy later this month, as well as three other declared presidential candidates: former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; multimillionaire entrepreneur, best-selling author and conservative commentator Vivek Ramaswamy; and businessman Perry Johnson.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.