Trump campaign mocks Biden event in Ohio, says he was 'visiting a state he cannot win'

President Trump's campaign took a jab at Democratic nominee Joe Biden after the former vice president made a campaign stop in the key battleground state of Ohio on Monday, saying that Biden was "visiting a state he cannot win."

“President Trump won Ohio convincingly in 2016 and will do so again in November, so we are thrilled to see Joe Biden wasting a valuable day on the campaign trail visiting a state he cannot win,” Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “President Trump has a clear record of building a strong Ohio economy before the global pandemic was unleashed by China, and he’s already doing it a second time.”

Biden spoke to members of the United Auto Workers in Toledo during his campaign stop. The former vice president hammered Trump on his response to the coronavirus pandemic and argued that the president is more concerned with the stock market’s performance than with the financial welfare of middle-class families.

Biden has stepped up his efforts in a state where recent polls have shown him with a slight lead over Trump, who won Ohio by an eight-point margin in 2016.

“I don’t measure people by the size of their bank account,” Biden said at the campaign stop. “You and I measure people by the strength of their character, their honesty, their courage.”

Murtaugh fired back by saying that Biden’s “record on the economy is a disaster and includes voting for NAFTA and putting China’s interests ahead of America’s, with Ohio workers paying the price."

“Biden’s proposed $4 trillion tax increase and his embrace of the Green New Deal would decimate the Ohio economy and destroy 700,000 fracking jobs in the state," the Trump spokesman added. "Ohio voters know that President Trump has accomplished more in 47 months than Joe Biden has in 47 years."

Trump also personally weighed in on Biden's stop in Ohio, tweeting that "almost nobody" had attended his event.

Vice President Mike Pence was also on the ground in Ohio on Monday, holding a campaign rally on Trump’s behalf in Columbus.

Last month, Biden, known as “Amtrak Joe” for his prolific use of the rail service during his career in politics, took a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania. Trump also held campaign rallies in Ohio in September but was forced to cancel in-person events in recent days after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Trump campaign has remained publicly confident of its chances to carry Ohio in the election, after canceling millions of dollars in TV ads in the state last week while touting its in-person connections with local voters.