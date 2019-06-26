US, India 'working together' amid Iran crisis, despite trade tensions

Despite growing disagreements over trade and tariffs, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss international cooperation amid the Iran crisis.

On Wednesday, Pompeo recognized the two countries’ differences while meeting with both Modi and foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi but made sure to emphasize that the countries must work together toward a common goal.

The United States and India have shared a political and strategic common ground on Iran. Both countries have hit the rogue nation with economic penalties this year.

“I think that’s a concern to which Secretary Pompeo was certainly very, very receptive,” said Jaishankar. “I think he understands that this is today the world’s fifth-largest economy, which imports 85 percent of its energy, a large part of it from the Gulf.”

Pompeo praised India’s efforts in cutting oil from Iran, stating that Tehran “is the world’s largest state sponsor of terror."

He continued, "There’s a shared understanding of the threat and a common purpose to ensure that we can keep that energy at the right prices and this ... terror regime poses to the entire world."

Pompeo said the collaboration will strengthen bilateral ties.

“Great friends are bound to have disagreements,” Pompeo said after meeting with Jaishankar.

Jaishankar agreed, commenting the United States and India "need to filter through the noise and get down to the basics of the relationship."

President Trump is set to meet with Modi at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week. Hundreds of supporters of left-wing groups demonstrated in central New Delhi to protest Pompeo's arrival in India and denounce American policies in the Middle East.

Fox News’ Morgan Cheung and The Associated Press contributed to this report.