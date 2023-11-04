Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Trump calls to ban US entry for immigrants wanting to abolish Israel: 'Not going to get in'

Trump said that people who want to 'abolish Israel' won't be allowed to enter the US

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
Former President Trump called to ban people who believe Israel should be abolished from entering America.

Former President Trump said people who want to abolish Israel shouldn't be allowed to enter America.

Trump made the comments during the Florida Freedom Summit on Saturday, where other 2024 GOP presidential contenders also spoke, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy.

"If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, and then you don't want your country to do well, you don't want your country to be successful, you're just not going to get in, you're not getting in, you're not coming into our country," Tump said.

Trump also proposed ideological screening for immigrants.

Donald Trump speaks in Florida behind a podium in a navy suit

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Florida Freedom Summit at the Gaylord Palms Resort on November 04, 2023 in Kissimmee, Florida. The Republican Party of Florida hosted the summit as candidates continue to campaign across the country. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"On day one, I will restore the Trump travel on entering from having people that like to blow up our shopping centers and kill our people and do lots of bad things. Entry from plagued countries. We will not allow people to come in and will implement strong ideological screening for all immigrants," Trump said. 

Trump called for ideological screening for immigrants during his 2016 campaign as well, stating that "extreme vetting" needs to be in place.

Former President Donald Trump talks to reporters outside of a New York court hosue

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We should only admit into this country those who share our values and respect our people," Trump said in 2016. "The time is overdue to develop a new screening test for the threats we face today."

Trump's comments come after he promised to deport immigrants who are publicly supporting Hamas during an Iowa campaign speech Oct. 16.

Former President Donald Trump

Alina Habba, attorney for former President Donald Trump, left of center, Former US President Donald Trump, center, and Chris Kise, attorney for former President Donald Trump, right of center, at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We aren’t bringing in anyone from Gaza," Trump also said at the event.

Reuters and Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

