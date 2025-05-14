Trump border czar fires back at AOC over DOJ probe remarks: 'Why doesn't she pass some legislation?'

Trump administration "border czar" Tom Homan fired back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after she responded to questions Tuesday about the potential of being investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for holding a webinar meant to help migrants deal with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

When asked by Fox News Digital about Ocasio-Cortez saying she had yet to hear from DOJ or even know if she truly is under investigation, Homan said to check with the department itself.

The DOJ did not respond to an earlier related inquiry on the matter.

"I wish she'd do her job. She's a legislator, right? Why doesn’t she pass some legislation… and actually improve this country like President Donald Trump is already doing?" Homan later added.

"I'm doing my job: the border is secure. We arrested three times more criminals than [former President Joe] Biden did. We're doing our job. She should try doing her job."

Earlier, he answered in the affirmative when pressed on whether Democratic lawmakers who were accused of storming an ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey, should face consequences.

"Yes," he added when asked if they should face censure or removal of their committee assignments.

Another reporter followed up by asking about a specific warning from Ocasio-Cortez on the matter.

"You lay a finger on [New Jersey Congresswoman] Bonnie Watson Coleman or any of the representatives that were there – you lay a finger on them, and we’re going to have a problem," Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram.

Homan was on Capitol Hill Wednesday at the invitation of Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger, R-Texas, to speak with his large House GOP group about immigration and border security.

Three Democratic members of Congress from New Jersey – Coleman, Robert Menendez and LaMonica McIver – joined protesters and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka earlier this week outside the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark. Baraka was notably arrested at the site.

In response to that question about AOC's warning, Homan turned around and laughed loudly before quipping, "I’m extremely intimidated."

At the time of her first brush with Homan over the webinar, Ocasio-Cortez told a Queens town hall crowd, "I’m using my free speech rights in order to advise people of their constitutional protections. To that I say: ‘Come for me, do I look like I care?’"

Homan said after the event, "I'm working with the Department of Justice and finding out where is that line… So maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now."

The Democratic trio, along with party leaders, have consistently argued that the lawmakers had a right to be at Delaney Hall as federal officials. Republicans, meanwhile, are mulling possible consequences.

