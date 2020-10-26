Trump stumping in Pennsylvania in presidential campaign's final week

With the November election just a little over one week away and tens of millions of Americans already voting, President Trump is heading to Pennsylvania looking to erase Democratic challenger Joe Biden's lead.

Trump's back-to-back rallies in Allentown, Lititz and Martinsburg, Pa., come just eight days before the Nov. 3 election.

An average of polls by RealClearPolitics shows Biden with a solid lead nationally, although it's tighter in the key battleground states candidates need to win to reach 270 electoral votes -- including Pennsylvania.

BIDEN MOVES ON COURT-PACKING STANCE, WHILE TRUMP SPARS WITH NBC IN DUELING TOWN HALLS

Here's how the presidential campaigns will be spending Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

President Trump

Trump is slated to travel to Pennsylvania this morning for three campaign rallies. The president will kick off the day with remarks on the American workers at a rally in Allentown. From there, Trump will head to Lititz -- population 9,369 -- for his second rally of the day, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. EST.

HUNTER'S EX-PARTNER RECOUNTS MEETING JOE BIDEN, CLAIMS FAMILY 'PARANOID' ABOUT HIDING FORMER VP'S INVOLVEMENT

Trump will conclude the spree of rallies in Martinsburg, about two hours west of Harrisburg.

Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground state that Trump narrowly won in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. But an average of polls from RealClearPolitics shows Biden with a 5.1 percentage-point lead.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

The Biden campaign has not released the former vice president's schedule for the day.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN CALLS OUT SECOND DEBATE MODERATOR WHO INTERNED FOR BIDEN, WORKED FOR TED KENNEDY

Vice President Mike Pence

The vice president will travel to Minnesota for a campaign rally in Hibbing. The event comes just one day after at least five aides to Pence tested positive for COVID-19, including his chief of staff Marc Short.

Pence tested negative for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the vice president said, and will maintain his campaign schedule "in accordance with the CDC guideline for essential personnel."

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris

The California senator has no scheduled campaign events on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP