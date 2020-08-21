Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dems make 'same promises' to African Americans every 4 years and nothing changes, says NC businessman

Democrats are 'not helping' Black Americans, Durham County GOP chair tells 'Fox & Friends'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Durham County, North Carolina Republican Party chair Immanuel Jarvis says some Democratic polices 'are not for us' and 'are not helping us.'

A Black businessman in North Carolina, who was a lifelong Democrat before he voted for President Trump in 2016, told "Fox & Friends" Friday the Democratic party is "not helping" African Americans.

Immanuel Jarvis, chairman of the Durham County Republican Party, shocked his family and friends when he decided to support Trump but now he's one of the millions of Black Americans planning to reelect Trump, even though a majority disapprove of the president.

TRUMP BACKERS SLAM DEMS' 'SOCIALIST SNOOZEFEST' AS 4-NIGHT CONVENTION CONCLUDES

"African Americans are in the same situation we've been for years, and every four years at Democrat National Convention we hear the same promises of a utopian society and it just doesn't happen," Jarvis told host Steve Doocy. "They're not helping us."

The likable salesman has taken a lot of slack for his support for the billionaire real estate mogul from New York.

TRUMP ACCUSES DEMOCRATS OF 'TRYING TO STEAL THE ELECTION' WITH INSISTENCE ON MAIL-IN VOTING

"I really appreciate businessmen because I am one," he said. "I like how they approach problems and tackle them. Businessmen are not rewarded for their efforts. They're not rewarded for their fight. You hear politicians talk about 'I'm fighting for you I'm working, I'm working, I'm fighting.' Who cares? We want action."

He points to Trump delivering on his campaign promises, including trade deals and bolstering Black colleges and universities, compared to the Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who had been in office for several decades and will be "controlled" and "manipulated" by the far left.

"If you say you are going to do something, you need to do it," he said. "If you say you are going to fix trade deals that are broken, you work on it and you fix it, because, if you don't, you know you are going to get fired in the real world and it seems like only in the political world you can fight and fight and say you are fighting and working for people, never do anything people expect you to on your job."

