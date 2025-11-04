Trump asserts that any Jewish person who votes for 'self professed Jew hater' Mamdani is 'a stupid person'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Big Apple voters head to the polls on Tuesday to pick their next mayor, President Donald Trump asserted that any Jewish person who casts a ballot for democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani is "stupid."

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" the president claimed in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Mamdani said "it pains" him "to be called an antisemite."

Mamdani, who is a Muslim, includes the words "Democratic Socialist" on his X profile.

In part of a post last month on X, Mamdani declared, "As Mayor, I will do everything in my power to protect Jewish New Yorkers, as I will every faith community."

Mamdani has declined to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada," but he has said that it is not language that he employs.

An antisemitism watchdog group issued a scathing "alarm bell" report on Mamdani this week ahead of Election Day.

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) report warned that Mamdani "has repeatedly declined to condemn the slogan ‘globalize the intifada,’ ignoring the fact that the word ‘intifada’ is synonymous with terror attacks, suicide bombings, and incitement to kill Jews."

The report also states that Mamdani "downplayed" the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre carried out by Hamas while characterizing Israel’s response as "genocide," and hits him for introducing a bill to "punish New York charities that support Israel."

Trump has urged voters to back former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the contest.

"A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani," Trump declared in a portion of a Monday Truth Social post, delivering a slap in the face to Republican mayoral candidate Sliwa, who had performed poorly in polling.

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!" the president asserted.

