Secret Service Director Curran 'confident' the agency will solve failed Trump assassination attempts

Secret Service Director Sean Curran said he’s confident the agency will get to the bottom of the security failures last year after two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump’s life.

"I'm confident in the men and women in Secret Service, our partners on the Hill, the secretary and the cooperation from everyone else," he told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview Wednesday. "I'm confident in the process."

Curran was one of the Secret Service agents whose face became widely recognized after a July assassination attempt on then-candidate Trump’s life at a rally in Butler, Pa.

SECRET SERVICE AGENT WHO ATTEMPTED TO SHIELD JFK FROM ASSASSINATION DEAD AT 93

Agents rushed to the stage after a gunman fired shots, killing one and seriously injuring two others.

A bullet struck the 47th president’s ear after gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots from the rooftop of a building roughly 130 yards away.

Two months later, a Secret Service advance agent spotted what appeared to be a rifle poking out of the tree line near Trump’s golf course and opened fire, causing a man to run away.

Suspected would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was charged in September with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and having a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Curran, who served as the special agent in charge of the Trump detail before he was appointed as director of the Secret Service, said Butler was a "life-changing" event for him, the agency and the country.

DEM REP DEMANDS SECRET SERVICE EXPAND TRUMP PROTECTIVE PERIMETER: ‘UNACCEPTABLE’

"It's often hard to express that," he acknowledged.

The longtime law enforcement veteran explained that he takes the threats against protectees seriously and is working on coming up with new ways to deal with threats from the Iranian government .

"It's one of the reasons why I brought in an outside expert from the intelligence community to take a look at our intelligence apparatus. I feel that strongly about what we're doing and where I want to take our intelligence divisions, too," Curran said on "Hannity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Secret Service rolled out a recruitment ad created by "Transformers" director Michael Bay earlier this month during the Super Bowl to boost hiring amid cuts to federal government jobs.