Totally Superficial Observance

Purple is clearly the color of the night for the women here in the House chamber. Many female members dress to be seen, and you can clearly pick up on the purple. Some men are even getting in on the act!

From Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, in pale purple, to Sen. Barbara Boxer's electric purple pants suit she changed into from her clothes she had on earlier today, to the First Lady's stunning aubergene suit --- women are all getting into their purple.

Even VP Joe Biden is getting in on the act. He has a purple striped tie, sitting next to Pelosi -- making you wonder if they coordinated this ensemble. And I just spotted Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-NV, in a bright lavender tie.

I can see Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, red hair and purple suit, from far off in the chamber.

Some members position themselves on the aisle, so they can glad-hand with the President and be noticed (no joke - they fight for this positioning like kids in a candy line) - some on the front rows in the view of the many cameras in the chamber (who can forget years ago one rank & file member taking the assigned seat of a Senate leader) -- but this purple thing is really eye-catching.

Ok -- this is pretty superficial, but as we wait for the speech, these are the things I've noticed.

Perhaps these people watched the red carpet parade of starlets at the Golden Globes? Washington isnt much for fashion, to be sure, but could it be? One entertainment website said many actresses were bedecked in purple -- among them, Sandra Bullock.