Ron DeSantis

DeSantis rebukes Republicans for backing bill for carbon sequestration task force: 'Absolutely embarrassing'

Prior to the vote DeSantis called carbon sequestration a 'scam' that is a facet of 'climate ideology'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
DeSantis blames ‘underperformance’ in Florida House races on candidates, not Trump Video

DeSantis blames ‘underperformance’ in Florida House races on candidates, not Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Republicans' wins in two contested House seats, the Trump administration's move to review funding for Ivy Leagues over DEI initiatives, and the upcoming Florida governor election.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described it as "embarrassing" after the Sunshine State's GOP-dominated House Natural Resources and Disasters Subcommittee voted to advance a bill that proposes creating a carbon sequestration task force.

The subcommittee favorably reported the measure in a 15-2 vote on Tuesday, April 1. 

Just two Republicans opposed it, while 10 Republicans and all five Democrats voted in favor of it.

FORMER DESANTIS OFFICIAL DEFEATS DEM FOR MATT GAETZ'S HOUSE SEAT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser in 2023 in Rothschild, Wisc. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"Is this Sacramento or Tallahassee?" DeSantis asked when commenting on the vote result, adding, "Absolutely embarrassing."

The task force would "provide recommendations for the development of a statewide carbon sequestration program," according to the measure, which defines carbon sequestration as "the long-term storage of carbon in plants, soils, geologic formations, and the ocean through land and aquatic habitat management."

In a video posted on social media the day before the vote, DeSantis called carbon sequestration a "scam" that is a facet of "climate ideology." 

SCOOP: TRUMP ALLY DONALDS SHOWCASES CAMPAIGN CASH SURGE SINCE ANNOUNCING FLORIDA GOVERNOR RUN

Florida state Rep. Lindsay Cross

Florida state Rep. Lindsay Cross, a Democrat, is pushing a bill to create a carbon sequestration task force. (flhouse.gov)

"Don't indulge the left with carbon sequestration," he declared.

The text of the governor's tweet described the prospect of dumping carbon into the soil, aquifers, or the ocean floor as a "non-starter." 

But Democratic Florida state Rep. Lindsay Cross pushed back, tweeting, "We aren’t pumping carbon anywhere."

DESANTIS PROPOSES SOLUTION AS TRUMP'S AGENDA IS STYMIED BY JUDGES

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in front of American and Florida flags

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives to speak during a press conference regarding an apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on Sept. 17, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"#CarbonSequestration is Science & happening all around us. Plants pull carbon from the air & store in their roots/soil. We aren’t pumping carbon anywhere. This bipartisan bill will make FL a leader; ready to leverage private investments to conserve & manage natural & ag areas," she wrote in response to the governor.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

