Democratic Party

Top Harris surrogate makes major admission about Trump while mocking Dems: 'Can’t sell worth s---'

'They’re so persnickety about every little detail,' Mark Cuban said about Democrats

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published
Top Harris ally makes major concession on Trump's marketing skills Video

Top Harris ally makes major concession on Trump's marketing skills

Mark Cuban, one of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ most active 2024 campaign surrogates, admits that Donald Trump's key to success is that he is a "great marketer," comparing his abilities to Paris Hilton and Dennis Rodman.

Mark Cuban admitted this weekend that "Democrats can’t sell" and that President Donald Trump is a master at marketing, saying he is better than Paris Hilton and Dennis Rodman.

Cuban, who during the 2024 presidential campaign served as one of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ top allies and campaign surrogates, also revealed he told Harris advisors to "not even try" advising him on messaging.

"Donald Trump is a great salesperson, he really is a great marketer," he said.

Motioning with his hands, Cuban continued: "I’d put him up there, Donald Trump, then Paris Hilton, then Dennis Rodman."

President Donald Trump, Mark Cuban, and former Vice President Kamala Harris 

President Donald Trump, Mark Cuban, and former Vice President Kamala Harris  (AP/Imagn/Getty)

The comparison drew laughs from the crowd at the "Principles First" summit in Washington, D.C., to which Cuban responded, "Seriously!"

"I mean those two below are some of the best marketers I’ve ever seen in my entire life, and Donald Trump surpassed them," he said.

Cuban, who is a businessman, TV personality and co-owner of the Dallas Mavericks, emerged as one of Harris’ most fierce supporters during the 2024 campaign. He received a lot of backlash when he appeared to insult pro-Trump women by suggesting that Trump never surrounds himself with "strong, intelligent women."

Mark Cuban

Former Harris surrogate and billionaire investor Mark Cuban. (Andy Manis/Getty Images)

Despite this, he had some brutal words to say about Democratic messaging and ineptitude on Saturday.

"I learned that Democrats can’t sell worth s---," he laughed, according to other clips that surfaced from the weekend summit. "They’re so persnickety about every little detail, and that’s why Republicans at the presidential level — I don’t want to say kicked their a-- because it wasn’t a runaway — but yeah."

Cuban said that Democrats "had no idea" how to communicate their policies to moderates and small business owners.

"If you gave the Democrats a dollar bill and said: ‘You can sell these for 50 cents,’ they would hire 50 people to try to do it and then would not know how to sell the dollar bill for 50 cents," he continued. "If you gave it to Donald Trump and said, ‘Sell this dollar bill for $2,’ he’d figure out a way, right? He’d tell you that $2 bill is, you know, huge. … That’s the problem, and that’s what I learned."

Donald Trump

Trump rally in the traditionally blue enclave of Dane County in Wisconsin. (Getty Images)

He revealed that during the campaign, he told Harris staffers to not even try sharing campaign advice with him.

"It got to the point where after the first event I went to, I said to the Harris people: ‘You’re not allowed to say a word to me. I don’t care what you think. I’m just going to do what I think is right,’" said Cuban.

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center on Nov. 6, 2024.

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center on Nov. 6, 2024. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

"That in essence is how Donald Trump has become so successful," he continued. "Because he’s able to put out messages and people see in him what they want to see." 

Cuban proceeded to caution that he believes Trump is "still in the salesmanship stage" and his ability to message effectively "doesn’t mean that he can execute on them."

"I think now people are starting to ask: ‘OK, its great to sell it. Now can you execute it on it?'" he said.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

