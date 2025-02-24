Top Harris surrogate makes major admission about Trump while mocking Dems: 'Can’t sell worth s---'

Mark Cuban admitted this weekend that "Democrats can’t sell" and that President Donald Trump is a master at marketing, saying he is better than Paris Hilton and Dennis Rodman.

Cuban, who during the 2024 presidential campaign served as one of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ top allies and campaign surrogates, also revealed he told Harris advisors to "not even try" advising him on messaging.

"Donald Trump is a great salesperson, he really is a great marketer," he said.

Motioning with his hands, Cuban continued: "I’d put him up there, Donald Trump, then Paris Hilton, then Dennis Rodman."

The comparison drew laughs from the crowd at the "Principles First" summit in Washington, D.C., to which Cuban responded, "Seriously!"

"I mean those two below are some of the best marketers I’ve ever seen in my entire life, and Donald Trump surpassed them," he said.

Cuban, who is a businessman, TV personality and co-owner of the Dallas Mavericks, emerged as one of Harris’ most fierce supporters during the 2024 campaign. He received a lot of backlash when he appeared to insult pro-Trump women by suggesting that Trump never surrounds himself with "strong, intelligent women."

Despite this, he had some brutal words to say about Democratic messaging and ineptitude on Saturday.

"I learned that Democrats can’t sell worth s---," he laughed, according to other clips that surfaced from the weekend summit. "They’re so persnickety about every little detail, and that’s why Republicans at the presidential level — I don’t want to say kicked their a-- because it wasn’t a runaway — but yeah."

Cuban said that Democrats "had no idea" how to communicate their policies to moderates and small business owners.

"If you gave the Democrats a dollar bill and said: ‘You can sell these for 50 cents,’ they would hire 50 people to try to do it and then would not know how to sell the dollar bill for 50 cents," he continued. "If you gave it to Donald Trump and said, ‘Sell this dollar bill for $2,’ he’d figure out a way, right? He’d tell you that $2 bill is, you know, huge. … That’s the problem, and that’s what I learned."

He revealed that during the campaign, he told Harris staffers to not even try sharing campaign advice with him.

"It got to the point where after the first event I went to, I said to the Harris people: ‘You’re not allowed to say a word to me. I don’t care what you think. I’m just going to do what I think is right,’" said Cuban.

"That in essence is how Donald Trump has become so successful," he continued. "Because he’s able to put out messages and people see in him what they want to see."

Cuban proceeded to caution that he believes Trump is "still in the salesmanship stage" and his ability to message effectively "doesn’t mean that he can execute on them."

"I think now people are starting to ask: ‘OK, its great to sell it. Now can you execute it on it?'" he said.