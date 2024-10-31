Riley Gaines mocks Mark Cuban for suggesting pro-Trump women aren't 'strong' or 'intelligent'

Billionaire Mark Cuban's recent comments about former President Trump never being seen around "strong" or "intelligent" women has earned him a frenzy of backlash, and now one of his old online debate opponents is getting in on it.

Former NCAA swimmer and OutKick contributor Riley Gaines on Thursday released a video on X mocking Cuban for his comments.

"Mark Cuban, you would not know a strong and intelligent female if she slapped you across the face. You're such a beta, you might actually kind of like that," Gaines said. "If you are a woman and a Trump supporter, then to Mark Cuban, you are stupid and weak."

Gaines recalled her previous social media spat with Cuban on Sept. 27 over Vice President Kamala Harris' handling of the border. Gaines ended up with the last word in that debate, as Cuban did not respond to Gaines' thread when she brought up that Harris' proposed border bill included funding for Ukraine and Israel and that more than 320,000 migrant children went missing while crossing the border during Harris' handling of the border. A report from the Department of Homeland Security released Aug. 21 revealed the Biden-Harris administration has lost track of that number of migrant children who crossed the border without parents.

Cuban's comments about Trump not being seen around "strong" or "intelligent" women came during an appearance on ABC’s "The View" on Thursday morning.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them."

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Cuban's remarks.

"Joe Biden called Trump supporters ‘garbage,’ and now Kamala’s top surrogate Mark Cuban insinuated female Trump supporters are ‘weak and dumb,’" Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

"This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him," she said. "These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, and they are, indeed, strong and intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say."

One of Cuban's closest business partners as co-owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks is a woman who supports Trump.

The family of Miriam Adelson, who bought the majority of the Mavericks from Cuban last December, has donated $100 million to her Preserve America political action committee backing Trump’s presidential campaign, according to Front Office Sports . That figure is the largest political donation of any owner in the NBA, NFL, MLB or WNBA.

Adelson has also reportedly spent "tens of millions" more to support Republicans in congressional races around the country.

Cuban defended his business relationship with the Trump megadonor in a recent interview on FOX 5 Dallas .

"Do you know how everyone is voting who you work with? Do you know how the owners of your company are voting? This is America. People get to choose their candidates and vote who they want, and that's what makes it amazing," he said. "I've talked with my partners about it, and they don't have an issue. They choose what they choose."

Meanwhile, Cuban has gone so far as to follow others in Democratic circles by calling Trump a "fascist" amid recent mainstream media comparisons of the 45th U.S. president to Adolf Hitler and his supporters to that of the Nazis in recent weeks.

"Donald Trump is not a normal candidate," Cuban told Jonathan Karl in a recent ABC interview. "And I think it’s not a stretch to call Donald Trump a fascist.

"He’s talking about ‘the enemy within’ and going after people using the military. He’s talked about mass deportations, where they’ll stop people on the street and check their papers. What does that remind you of? Talking about knocking on doors and pulling people out and deporting them, what does that remind you of? That’s pretty damn close to fascism, if not the definition of fascism."

Earlier this year, when Biden was still the presumptive Democratic nominee, Cuban went so far as to say he would vote for Biden over Trump even if Biden was "being given his last rites."

"If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," he told Bloomberg News in March.

However, Cuban has also said he supported Trump at the outset of the former president's first candidacy in 2015. He elaborated on his initial support of Trump during an interview with Vivek Ramaswamy on X on Aug. 7.

"In 2015, I was like, ‘He's great. He's not a typical Stepford candidate.' I thought that was a positive," Cuban said. "A big part of that is I didn't think he had a chance. I just wanted to kind of screw things up in traditional politics, which I'm not a fan of."