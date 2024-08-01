Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Top Dem on Trump shooting task force denies past impeachment manager role could politicize probe

Democrat Rep Jason Crow is a retired Army Ranger who served multiple combat tours

By Elizabeth Elkind , Matteo Cina Fox News
Published
close
Top Dem on Trump assassination attempt task force previews investigation Video

Top Dem on Trump assassination attempt task force previews investigation

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., speaks with Fox News Digital about the probe. He discusses possible goals for the investigation and some of the biggest outstanding questions he has over how the shooting was able to happen.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

EXCLUSIVE: The top Democrat on the newly commissioned House task force to investigate the attempted assassination of former President Trump is insisting that the investigation will be free of politics.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., was named ranking member of the panel after being selected by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

As a first-term lawmaker in 2020, Crow was selected as one of seven House Democrats prosecuting Trump’s first impeachment trial before the Senate.

But he denied in an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the role would open him up to criticism of his handling of the current task force.

BUTLER DISTRICT ATTORNEY SAYS LOCAL SNIPERS WERE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ROOFTOP SHOOTER FIRED FROM 

Jason Crow

Rep. Jason Crow spoke with Fox News Digital about his role on the bipartisan House task force to investigate the July 13, 2024, attempted assassination of former President Trump. (Getty Images)

"I’m not concerned about that. You know, I have a great reputation for being one of the most bipartisan members of Congress because, listen, that's what America does," Crow said. "We have … tough debates and deliberations about the things that we need to have tough debates and deliberations on. But we also come together and work together when and where we have to."

The retired Army Ranger said he was trained to serve without bias during his days in the military, which included tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"I served overseas in combat with Americans from all different backgrounds – Republicans, Democrats, independents, people from the East Coast, people from the West Coast, of every different stripe and background – and we got the job done. We came together, we served together, and we got it done. And we're going to bring that same spirit to this task force," Crow said.

He’s one of six Democrats appointed to the task force by Jeffries, with seven Republicans chosen by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT VICTIM SAYS HE IS ‘SAD’ WITH STATE OF ‘POLITICAL DIVISION’ IN US 

Speaker Johnson and Leader Jeffries

Speaker Mike Johnson, left, and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are leading the task force assembly as a bipartisan effort. (Getty Images)

Johnson and Jeffries said in a joint statement of Crow’s appointment, "We have the utmost confidence in Ranking Member Rep. Jason Crow and this bipartisan group of steady, qualified and capable Members of Congress to move quickly to find the facts, ensure accountability and help make certain such failures never happen again."

It comes after a source previously told Fox News Digital that Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who was the Democrats' lead counsel in the first Trump impeachment, was being considered for a place on the committee. He did not end up on the final list.

Crow told Fox News Digital that the probe’s exact contours are still being ironed out between himself and Chair Mike Kelly, R-Pa., but he hopes a task force visit to the site of the July 13 Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, will be part of their work. Would-be assassin Thomas Crooks, 20, opened fire from a nearby rooftop during the event, grazing Trump's right ear, killing a former firefighter and seriously wounding two other spectators before being shot dead by a Secret Service counter-sniper.

"Chairman Kelly and I have discussed that, and we do think that would be an important thing to do if we have the support to do it," Crow said.

He also said "a lot of things appear to have gone wrong" the day of the shooting and pledged a "fast investigation," noting the group has to release a report in December.

IRAN THREAT PROMPTS QUESTIONS ABOUT TRUMP GUNMAN'S UNCRACKED ENCRYPTION

Aerial view of the scene of the Trump rally where an assassination attempt was made on the former President

This overhead image taken on July 14 shows the venue where a gunman tried to assassinate former President Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

Crow listed the questions he had: "Are we actually looking at that intelligence properly? Is it being disseminated to the proper law enforcement officials? Why wasn't there a secure perimeter? Why was that rooftop unsecure?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He also explained that the apparent communications breakdown is going to be a major tenet of their probe, adding, "I learned in my time overseas in combat that one of the hardest things to do is actually achieve interoperability of our communications between … different units in different locations."

"It was very hard to do. But it's also the essential thing to do, because if you're not communicating and talking, things fall through the cracks."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics