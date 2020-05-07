Tlaib argues for $2G monthly coronavirus payments in next stimulus bill: ‘None of this one-time stuff’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D.-Mich., voiced a call for $2,000 monthly payments to everyone for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, hosting an event Thursday to argue why it should be included in the next stimulus bill.

Tlaib unveiled the “Mint the Coin” proposal in April with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Tlaib argued in a “Money to the People” webcast Thursday that not only were “one-time” $1,200 stimulus payments not enough, they were leaving out portions of the population.

“No matter how many moratoriums, those bills are still going to be due later on,” Tlaib said.

“People call me saying, ‘I qualified for the stimulus but I didn’t have direct deposit so I’m waiting still,” the congresswoman explained. She added that the payments weren’t making their way to vulnerable populations, such as victims of domestic abuse or the homeless.

Tlaib explained her plan would supply every American with a debit card that would receive recurring payments of $2,000 per month for the duration of the pandemic, “until this is over, none of this one-time stuff.”

In addition, everyone would receive $1,000 per month added to their debit card for at least one year following the pandemic. Tlaib’s $1,000 post-pandemic add-on was a step further than Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, who called for the $2,000 relief payments during the pandemic at the beginning of April.

The plan would be paid for by the printing of two $1 trillion coins.

In April, Tlaib co-sponsored a bill with fellow “squad” members Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to cancel all rent and mortgage payments throughout the pandemic. The bill would establish full rent forgiveness and a relief fund for landlords and mortgage owners.