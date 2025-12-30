Shirley associate in viral video says he filed criminal complaint against Walz over daycare fraud allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Nick Shirley and his researcher "David" returned to the Quality Learning Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday dressed in a sweatshirt emblazoned with "1-800 FRAUD," following the release of his viral video alleging fraud at state-funded childcare facilities in Minnesota.

At the site, David also told reporters he had filed a criminal complaint against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz related to the alleged widespread fraud.

In a post shared on X, Shirley and David are also shown during the visit standing outside the facility in matching sweatshirts.

Shirley captioned the post, "WE OUT HERE LEARIN AND STOPPING FRAUD."

HHS CUTS OFF MINNESOTA CHILD CARE PAYMENTS OVER ALLEGED DAYCARE FRAUD SCHEME

Both men's sweatshirts also read "Quality ‘Learing’ Center," a misspelling that mirrored the signage associated with the Minneapolis site central to fraud allegations.

Shirley’s return visit came after the facility’s manager claimed his original video misrepresented the business by filming outside posted hours and falsely suggesting the center was inactive.

State officials and a daycare manager on Monday denied allegations of fraud, disputing claims that the location was closed or improperly collecting taxpayer funds.

VP DEBATE FOOTAGE OF WALZ TOUTING STATE SUPPORT FOR DAYCARES GOES VIRAL AMID MINNESOTA FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

The allegations stem from Shirley’s viral video showing visits to multiple state daycare facilities.

The Quality Learning Center appeared inactive at the time of Shirley's filming despite receiving state childcare assistance money.

Shirley's video sparked widespread attention online as officials such as Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk praised Shirley's reporting, while others, including Walz, pushed back against it.

Walz was already facing criticism as the scandal involved at least $1 billion lost to alleged social services fraud mostly tied to Minneapolis' Somali community.

STATE OFFICIALS AND DAYCARE MANAGER PUSH BACK ON VIRAL VIDEO FRAUD ALLEGATIONS IN MINNESOTA

During Tuesday’s visit, David confirmed to reporters he had filed a criminal complaint against Walz related to the alleged fraud.

"I filed a formal criminal complaint against Tim Walz for violating Minnesota Statute 3.971, Subdivision 9," David said before confirming he had filed the complaint three to four weeks ago. "So there's an investigation ongoing, and I think Tim's going to have a bad day, and he deserves it, because he allowed this fraud."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Because he wanted the voting block that the Somalis represent, because they all vote in a block, and it's 100,000 150,000," he added. "Who knows how many, but it's so bad now that when we go to a facility, they're already screaming, Nick Shirley, Nick Shirley, Nick Shirley!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walz's office for comment.