Democrats silent on 'Uncle Tim' slur targeting Scott

National Democrats have been noticeably silent on left-wingers' use of a racial slur targeting Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., following his rebuttal to President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday.

Progressives labeling the senator "Uncle Tim" — a play on the racial slur "Uncle Tom" — pushed the racial attack into Twitter's trending topics section for hours.

The use of the slur came after Scott recounted his speech in how he had faced racism from left-wingers.

While Republicans in Congress have been outspoken in condemning the slur, Democrats have been noticeably silent.

Fox News reached out to the White House, the vice president’s office, as well as congressional Democratic leadership for comment on the slur.

None of them immediately responded to the request for comment.

Black activist groups like Black Lives Matter and the NAACP have been silent about the attack as well.

Scott told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that liberals should expect "backlash" from Republicans for using the slur.

"In my opinion, what they're fueling is a backlash," Scott said. "I don’t know if they realize it or not, but at some point people get sick and tired of being sick and tired, and they start reacting as opposed to responding to the criticism and the negativity."

The South Carolina Republican also said that the Democrats would be getting their just desserts for their "liberal oppression."

"There’s a coming backlash to this liberal oppression that is becoming front and center and they’re not even hiding their hands anymore," Scott said. "That’s why it’s so important that we stand in the gap for this nation because the greatest comeback in American history is on its way."

Twitter confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that it eventually blocked "Uncle Tim" as a trending topic on the platform.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed reporting