Sen. Shelley Moore Capito slams Twitter to allow ‘Uncle Tim’ to trend, says it’s ‘shameful’

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., told "America Reports," that it’s "shameful" for Twitter to allow "Uncle Tim" racial slur to trend against Sen. Tim Scott following his rebuttal to President Biden's address to Congress.



SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO: You know, that's shameful and it is shameful. If anybody knows Tim Scott, you know him to be the real deal, a wonderful human being that helps all of us understand his growing up, his challenges. He talked about that last night. I mean, I don't understand this idea that if you don't have the right political label, you can't talk about your own bringing upbringing and your own focus, and you have to be so derided. I think it's horrible.



