Sen. Shelley Moore Capito slams Twitter to allow ‘Uncle Tim’ to trend, says it’s ‘shameful’

Twitter blocks Tim Scott 'Uncle Tim' topic trended for hours after Biden rebuttal

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito on left-wing Twitter users smearing Tim Scott’s rebuttalVideo

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito on left-wing Twitter users smearing Tim Scott’s rebuttal

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito reacts on ‘America Reports’ to Twitter waiting hours before blocking ‘Uncle Tim’ slur against Sen. Tim Scott.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., told "America Reports," that it’s "shameful" for Twitter to allow "Uncle Tim" racial slur to trend against Sen. Tim Scott following his rebuttal to President Biden's address to Congress.

SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO: You know, that's shameful and it is shameful. If anybody knows Tim Scott, you know him to be the real deal, a wonderful human being that helps all of us understand his growing up, his challenges. He talked about that last night. I mean, I don't understand this idea that if you don't have the right political label, you can't talk about your own bringing upbringing and your own focus, and you have to be so derided. I think it's horrible. 

