Tim Scott responds to Trump's veep suggestion, kind words with a suggestion of his own

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina reacted to former President Trump's hint that his 2024 rival could serve as running mate.

Trump is a "good guy," Scott said, but added: "I think he’s overqualified to be my vice president."

Scott, a rising star in the GOP and the only Black Republican in the Senate, is one of a dozen candidates challenging Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Trump, who's the commanding front-runner in the latest Republican primary polls as he makes his third straight White House run, praised Scott in an interview on Fox News this past weekend.

The former president told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that he believed that many of his fellow candidates were "talented" people, and hinted that he was already having thoughts about a potential running mate.

"Do you see yourself perhaps with the senator, Tim Scott?" Bartiromo asked Trump.

"I think he's a very good guy. And we did opportunity zones together. It's never been talked about. It's one of the most successful economic development things ever done in this country. And Tim is very good. I mean, I could see Tim doing something with the administration, but he's in right now campaigning… But Tim is a talented guy, and you have other very talented people."

Scott was asked about Trump's comments during an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of his town hall Tuesday evening on the campaign trail in Salem, New Hampshire.

"I will simply say this — the former president is a good guy. We get along really well. At the end of the day I am running because I believe America can do for anyone what she has done for me. We’re going to continue to restore hope, create opportunities, and protect the America we love," Scott said.

Scott — who's positive and uplifting conservative message is the centerpiece of his White House run — has mostly refrained from criticizing Trump, unlike some of his rivals for the GOP presidential nomination.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report