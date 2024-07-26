Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Texas sues Biden administration over program giving birth control to teens without parents' knowledge

The Biden administration changed Title X guidelines after a Texas case ruled it illegal to provide birth control medication to minors without parental consent

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Newt Gingrich: Biden campaign's push to attract young voters with beer and birth control is 'childish' Video

Newt Gingrich: Biden campaign's push to attract young voters with beer and birth control is 'childish'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says the administration is assuming young Americans are 'simple-minded' on 'Hannity.' 

Texas officials are challenging a recent order from President Biden's administration that would allow schools to distribute birth control to teenagers without parental consent.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that his office is suing the Biden administration over their 2021 change to Title X guidelines banning parental consent requirements for birth control services.

"By attempting to force Texas healthcare providers to offer contraceptives to children without parental consent, the Biden Administration continues to prove they will do anything to implement their extremist agenda — even undermine the Constitution and violate the law," Paxton said in a statement.

TRUMP SAYS HE 'WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL' OR OTHER CONTRACEPTIVES

birth control pill

A woman takes the next pill from a monthly pack of contraceptive pills.  (Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Texas legal battle began in Dec. 2021 when US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Title X — the federal program that provides free, confidential contraception to anyone regardless of age, income or immigration status —  violates parental rights and violates state and federal laws.

The case was argued by former solicitor general of Texas Jonathan Mitchell, representing father Alex Deanda, who said he was "raising each of his daughters in accordance with Christian teaching on matters of sexuality, which requires unmarried children to practice abstinence and refrain from sexual intercourse until marriage."

SCHUMER PLANS VOTE ON 'CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO CONTRACEPTION' IN BID TO PROTECT SENATE DEMOCRAT MAJORITY

Matthew Kacsmaryk

Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, previously ruled that parents must be informed when birth control is provided to their children under 18 years old. (Senate Judiciary Committee via AP)

In response, the federal government updated guidelines to state that Title X projects "may not require consent of parents or guardians for the provision of services to minors, nor can any Title X project staff notify a parent or guardian before or after a minor has requested and/or received Title X family planning services."

Paxton is now seeking a permanent injunction on this rule, which he claims defies the findings of the federal court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife Angela are pictured outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 1, 2021.

Paxton and his wife Angela are pictured outside the Supreme Court. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Paxton filed the lawsuit in a federal court in Amarillo. It will likely be heard by Kacsmaryk, the same judge who previously ruled parents must be informed of birth control provided to their children.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics